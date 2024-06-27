2 Kopeks 1800 КМ (Russia, Paul I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1800 with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4510 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 617. Bidding took place May 31, 2014.

Сondition UNC (47) AU (50) XF (38) VF (11) F (2) No grade (14) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS63 (11) MS62 (10) MS61 (15) MS60 (4) AU58 (4) AU55 (8) AU53 (5) AU50 (3) XF45 (8) XF40 (5) VF35 (1) VF30 (1) DETAILS (1) BN (43) Service ННР (3) NGC (32) RNGA (4) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (16)

AURORA (10)

CNG (1)

Coins and Medals (6)

Coins.ee (4)

COINSNET (1)

Denga1700 (1)

Empire (4)

Goldberg (1)

Haljak coin auction (2)

Heritage (1)

Hermes Auctions (1)

Höhn (1)

Imperial Coin (13)

Katz (20)

Künker (4)

MS67 (6)

MUNZE (2)

New York Sale (3)

Niemczyk (5)

NIKO (1)

Numedux (1)

Numisbalt (6)

Rare Coins (27)

Rauch (4)

RedSquare (1)

RND (2)

Russian Heritage (13)

SINCONA (2)

WAG (3)