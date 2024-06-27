Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1800 КМ (Russia, Paul I)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1800 КМ - Coin Value - Russia, Paul I Reverse 2 Kopeks 1800 КМ - Coin Value - Russia, Paul I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 35 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Paul I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1800
  • Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (162) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1800 with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4510 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 617. Bidding took place May 31, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (16)
  • AURORA (10)
  • CNG (1)
  • Coins and Medals (6)
  • Coins.ee (4)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Empire (4)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Haljak coin auction (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Imperial Coin (13)
  • Katz (20)
  • Künker (4)
  • MS67 (6)
  • MUNZE (2)
  • New York Sale (3)
  • Niemczyk (5)
  • NIKO (1)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Numisbalt (6)
  • Rare Coins (27)
  • Rauch (4)
  • RedSquare (1)
  • RND (2)
  • Russian Heritage (13)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • WAG (3)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1800 КМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS60 BN ННР
Selling price
51 $
Price in auction currency 4500 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1800 КМ at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 250 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1800 КМ at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition MS60 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1800 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1800 КМ at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1800 КМ at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1800 КМ at auction AURORA - January 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1800 КМ at auction COINSNET - October 22, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date October 22, 2023
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1800 КМ at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1800 КМ at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1800 КМ at auction MS67 - September 20, 2023
Seller MS67
Date September 20, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1800 КМ at auction AURORA - September 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1800 КМ at auction Heritage - September 10, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2023
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1800 КМ at auction AURORA - July 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date July 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1800 КМ at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1800 КМ at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1800 КМ at auction MS67 - June 28, 2023
Seller MS67
Date June 28, 2023
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1800 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 23, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 23, 2023
Condition AU53 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1800 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1800 КМ at auction AURORA - April 13, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1800 КМ at auction Alexander - March 8, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date March 8, 2023
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1800 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

