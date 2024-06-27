Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1800 КМ (Russia, Paul I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 20,48 g
- Diameter 35 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Paul I
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1800
- Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (162) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1800 with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4510 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 617. Bidding took place May 31, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS60 BN ННР
Selling price
51 $
Price in auction currency 4500 RUB
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 250 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date October 22, 2023
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date September 20, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2023
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date June 28, 2023
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
