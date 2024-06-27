Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1799 КМ (Russia, Paul I)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1799 КМ - Coin Value - Russia, Paul I Reverse 2 Kopeks 1799 КМ - Coin Value - Russia, Paul I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 35 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Paul I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1799
  • Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (248) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1799 with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4503 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 969. Bidding took place May 31, 2014.

Russia 2 Kopeks 1799 КМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1799 КМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 3800 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1799 КМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1799 КМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS60 BN ННР
Selling price
62 $
Price in auction currency 5500 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1799 КМ at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1799 КМ at auction Hermes Auctions - June 3, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1799 КМ at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1799 КМ at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition MS60 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1799 КМ at auction AURORA - January 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1799 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - December 24, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1799 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - December 24, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1799 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - December 24, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1799 КМ at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1799 КМ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1799 КМ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1799 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1799 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1799 КМ at auction AURORA - December 7, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1799 КМ at auction Alexander - November 22, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1799 КМ at auction Alexander - November 22, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date November 22, 2023
Condition AU55
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1799 КМ at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1799 КМ at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1799 КМ at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition MS64 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1799 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - October 8, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 8, 2023
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1799 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1799 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1799 КМ at auction Rare Coins - September 6, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1799 КМ at auction MUNZE - September 5, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date September 5, 2023
Condition AU50 BN CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

