Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1799 КМ (Russia, Paul I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 20,48 g
- Diameter 35 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Paul I
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1799
- Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (248) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1799 with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4503 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 969. Bidding took place May 31, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (31)
- AURORA (12)
- CNG (1)
- Coins and Medals (5)
- Coins.ee (14)
- COINSNET (1)
- Empire (14)
- Goldberg (4)
- Gorny & Mosch (3)
- Haljak coin auction (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Hermes Auctions (2)
- Höhn (2)
- Imperial Coin (24)
- Katz (26)
- Künker (2)
- MS67 (2)
- MUNZE (10)
- New York Sale (2)
- NIKO (4)
- Numisbalt (4)
- Rare Coins (38)
- Rauch (1)
- RedSquare (3)
- RND (6)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (22)
- Russiancoin (2)
- SINCONA (2)
- Spink (2)
- Stack's (1)
- WAG (2)
- WCN (2)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 3800 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS60 BN ННР
Selling price
62 $
Price in auction currency 5500 RUB
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition MS64 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1799 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search