2 Kopeks 1801 ЕМ (Russia, Paul I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1801 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 610 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,500. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Сondition UNC (129) AU (160) XF (139) VF (63) F (2) VG (2) No grade (43) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) MS64 (12) MS63 (15) MS62 (32) MS61 (25) MS60 (8) AU58 (31) AU55 (14) AU53 (9) AU50 (8) XF45 (6) XF40 (6) VF35 (3) VF30 (1) VF20 (1) VG8 (2) DETAILS (8) RD (1) RB (3) BN (112) Service ННР (6) NGC (68) CGC (7) RNGA (21) PCGS (14)

Seller All companies

Agora (1)

Alexander (41)

Auctiones (3)

Aureo & Calicó (2)

AURORA (43)

BAC (3)

Baldwin's (1)

Busso Peus (1)

Cayón (1)

CNG (2)

Coinhouse (2)

Coins and Medals (8)

Coins.ee (14)

CoinsNB (3)

COINSNET (6)

COINSTORE (1)

Denga1700 (3)

DNW (1)

Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)

Empire (11)

Emporium Hamburg (2)

Gärtner (3)

Goldberg (2)

Gorny & Mosch (8)

Haljak coin auction (2)

Heritage (9)

Heritage Eur (2)

Hermes Auctions (2)

HERVERA (1)

Hess Divo (1)

Höhn (1)

iBelgica (1)

Imperial Coin (45)

Inasta (6)

Katz (34)

Künker (13)

La Galerie Numismatique (3)

Lucernae Numismática (1)

Macho & Chlapovič (1)

Marciniak (2)

MS67 (11)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

MUNZE (14)

Naumann (1)

New York Sale (1)

Niemczyk (2)

NIKO (4)

Nuance Auction Galleries, Inc. (2)

Numedux (2)

Numimarket (2)

Numis.be (1)

Numisbalt (12)

Numismatica Ferrarese (1)

Pegasus Auctions (1)

Pesek Auctions (2)

Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)

Rare Coins (48)

Rauch (9)

RedSquare (2)

Rio de la Plata (1)

RND (1)

Roma Numismatics (2)

Russian Heritage (40)

Russiancoin (25)

Rzeszowski DA (15)

SINCONA (15)

Soler y Llach (1)

Sonntag (2)

Stack's (2)

Tauler & Fau (2)

Teutoburger (3)

UBS (3)

Universum Coins GmbH (2)

WAG (7)

WCN (8)

WDA - MiM (6)

Wójcicki (4)

Знак (1)