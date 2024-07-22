Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1801 ЕМ (Russia, Paul I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 20,48 g
- Diameter 35 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 27,379,884
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Paul I
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1801
- Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (544) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1801 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 610 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,500. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 652 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller MUNZE
Date May 20, 2024
Condition MS64 BN CGC
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1801 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
