Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1801 ЕМ (Russia, Paul I)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1801 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Paul I Reverse 2 Kopeks 1801 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Paul I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 35 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 27,379,884

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Paul I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1801
  • Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (544) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1801 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 610 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,500. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Russia 2 Kopeks 1801 ЕМ at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 2000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1801 ЕМ at auction Hermes Auctions - July 22, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 652 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1801 ЕМ at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1801 ЕМ at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1801 ЕМ at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1801 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1801 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1801 ЕМ at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1801 ЕМ at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1801 ЕМ at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1801 ЕМ at auction CoinsNB - June 15, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1801 ЕМ at auction CoinsNB - June 15, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1801 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1801 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1801 ЕМ at auction AURORA - May 30, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1801 ЕМ at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1801 ЕМ at auction MUNZE - May 20, 2024
Seller MUNZE
Date May 20, 2024
Condition MS64 BN CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1801 ЕМ at auction Empire - May 16, 2024
Seller Empire
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1801 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - May 5, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1801 ЕМ at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1801 ЕМ at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1801 ЕМ at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1801 ЕМ at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1801 ЕМ at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1801 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

