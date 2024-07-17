Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1800 ЕМ (Russia, Paul I)
Photo by: Via GmbH
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 20,48 g
- Diameter 35 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 28,156,100
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Paul I
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1800
- Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1800 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 84 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 145,000. Bidding took place December 6, 2023.
