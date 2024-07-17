2 Kopeks 1800 ЕМ (Russia, Paul I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1800 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 84 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 145,000. Bidding took place December 6, 2023.

Сondition UNC (158) AU (116) XF (114) VF (56) F (2) No grade (42) Condition (slab) MS66 (3) MS65 (3) MS64 (12) MS63 (36) MS62 (36) MS61 (19) MS60 (7) AU58 (11) AU55 (14) AU53 (5) AU50 (9) XF45 (13) XF40 (3) VF35 (1) VF25 (1) DETAILS (12) RD (1) RB (10) BN (92) Service RNGA (31) NGC (61) ННР (8) CGC (2) PCGS (15)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)

Alexander (44)

Arcas Numismatics LTD (1)

Artemide Aste (1)

Auctiones (1)

Aurea (2)

AURORA (31)

Baldwin's (1)

Baldwin's of St. James's (1)

Cayón (1)

Cieszyńskie CN (1)

CNG (3)

Coinhouse (1)

Coins and Medals (8)

Coins.ee (11)

CoinsNB (2)

COINSNET (4)

COINSTORE (2)

Denga1700 (2)

Empire (12)

Goldberg (6)

Gorny & Mosch (4)

Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)

Haljak coin auction (2)

Heritage (13)

Heritage Eur (1)

Imperial Coin (44)

Inasta (1)

iNumis (1)

Katz (50)

Klondike Auction (1)

Künker (13)

La Galerie Numismatique (1)

MDC Monaco (1)

Meister & Sonntag (1)

MS67 (9)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

MUNZE (8)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)

Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)

Niemczyk (1)

Nihon (1)

NIKO (5)

Nomisma Aste (1)

Numedux (2)

Numimarket (8)

Numisbalt (10)

Pesek Auctions (5)

Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)

Rare Coins (40)

Rauch (5)

RedSquare (3)

RND (5)

Roma Numismatics (2)

Russian Heritage (45)

Russiancoin (16)

Rzeszowski DA (14)

Silicua Coins (1)

SINCONA (7)

Spink (2)

Stack's (4)

Stephen Album (1)

Tauler & Fau (3)

Teutoburger (3)

UBS (1)

Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)

Via (1)

WAG (4)

WCN (6)

Wójcicki (1)

Знак (2)