Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1800 ЕМ (Russia, Paul I)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1800 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Paul I Reverse 2 Kopeks 1800 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Paul I

Photo by: Via GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 35 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 28,156,100

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Paul I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1800
  • Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (492) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1800 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 84 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 145,000. Bidding took place December 6, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Russia 2 Kopeks 1800 ЕМ at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 65 PLN
Russia 2 Kopeks 1800 ЕМ at auction CoinsNB - June 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 1 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1800 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1800 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1800 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1800 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS63 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1800 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1800 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1800 ЕМ at auction AURORA - May 30, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1800 ЕМ at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1800 ЕМ at auction Heritage Eur - May 17, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1800 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1800 ЕМ at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1800 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - May 5, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1800 ЕМ at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1800 ЕМ at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1800 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1800 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1800 ЕМ at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1800 ЕМ at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1800 ЕМ at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1800 ЕМ at auction Inasta - April 1, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1800 ЕМ at auction Inasta - April 1, 2024
Seller Inasta
Date April 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Russia 2 Kopeks 1800 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
To auction
Russia 2 Kopeks 1800 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
To auction
Russia 2 Kopeks 1800 ЕМ at auction Artemide Aste - September 1, 2024
Seller Artemide Aste
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1800 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

