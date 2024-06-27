Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1798 КМ (Russia, Paul I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 20,48 g
- Diameter 35 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Paul I
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1798
- Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (256) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1798 with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 579 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 600. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (22)
- AURORA (29)
- CNG (1)
- Coins and Medals (9)
- Coins.ee (13)
- Empire (15)
- Frühwald (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Haljak coin auction (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Hermes Auctions (1)
- Höhn (3)
- Imperial Coin (17)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Katz (21)
- Künker (2)
- MS67 (2)
- MUNZE (6)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- New York Sale (2)
- Niemczyk (1)
- NIKO (7)
- Numedux (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Numisbalt (6)
- Rare Coins (47)
- Rauch (2)
- RND (1)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (19)
- Russiancoin (9)
- SINCONA (6)
- Via (1)
- WAG (4)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 1330 RUB
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 700 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Frühwald
Date February 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 13
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1798 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search