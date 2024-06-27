Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1798 КМ (Russia, Paul I)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1798 КМ - Coin Value - Russia, Paul I Reverse 2 Kopeks 1798 КМ - Coin Value - Russia, Paul I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 35 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Paul I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1798
  • Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (256) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1798 with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 579 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 600. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (22)
  • AURORA (29)
  • CNG (1)
  • Coins and Medals (9)
  • Coins.ee (13)
  • Empire (15)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Haljak coin auction (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • Höhn (3)
  • Imperial Coin (17)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Katz (21)
  • Künker (2)
  • MS67 (2)
  • MUNZE (6)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • New York Sale (2)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • NIKO (7)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numisbalt (6)
  • Rare Coins (47)
  • Rauch (2)
  • RND (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (19)
  • Russiancoin (9)
  • SINCONA (6)
  • Via (1)
  • WAG (4)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1798 КМ at auction Via - August 5, 2024
Seller Via
Date August 5, 2024
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1798 КМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1798 КМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1798 КМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1798 КМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 1330 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1798 КМ at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1798 КМ at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 700 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1798 КМ at auction AURORA - May 30, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1798 КМ at auction Empire - May 16, 2024
Seller Empire
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1798 КМ at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1798 КМ at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1798 КМ at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1798 КМ at auction Frühwald - February 18, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date February 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1798 КМ at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1798 КМ at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1798 КМ at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1798 КМ at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1798 КМ at auction AURORA - November 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1798 КМ at auction Empire - November 2, 2023
Seller Empire
Date November 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1798 КМ at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1798 КМ at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1798 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - October 8, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 8, 2023
Condition AU50 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1798 КМ at auction AURORA - October 5, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 5, 2023
Condition AU53 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1798 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1798 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Paul I Coins of Russia in 1798 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 2 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search