Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1797 КМ (Russia, Paul I)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1797 КМ - Coin Value - Russia, Paul I Reverse 2 Kopeks 1797 КМ - Coin Value - Russia, Paul I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 35 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Paul I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1797
  • Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (218) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1797 with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4493 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 734. Bidding took place May 31, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (23)
  • AURORA (13)
  • CNG (2)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Coins and Medals (4)
  • Coins.ee (3)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Empire (12)
  • Goldberg (7)
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Haljak coin auction (1)
  • Heritage (6)
  • Hermes Auctions (2)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Imperial Coin (15)
  • Katz (19)
  • Künker (1)
  • MS67 (3)
  • MUNZE (9)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Münzenonline (1)
  • New York Sale (2)
  • NIKO (6)
  • Numisbalt (9)
  • Rare Coins (48)
  • Rauch (2)
  • RedSquare (1)
  • RND (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (15)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1797 КМ at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1797 КМ at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 600 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1797 КМ at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 600 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1797 КМ at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1797 КМ at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1797 КМ at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1797 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS63 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1797 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1797 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1797 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1797 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1797 КМ at auction MS67 - March 13, 2024
Seller MS67
Date March 13, 2024
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1797 КМ at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1797 КМ at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1797 КМ at auction MUNZE - January 8, 2024
Seller MUNZE
Date January 8, 2024
Condition MS61 BN CGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1797 КМ at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1797 КМ at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1797 КМ at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1797 КМ at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1797 КМ at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1797 КМ at auction Coins and Medals - September 21, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1797 КМ at auction Coins and Medals - September 21, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1797 КМ at auction Rare Coins - September 6, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1797 КМ at auction MUNZE - September 5, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date September 5, 2023
Condition AU58 BN CGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1797 КМ at auction MUNZE - September 5, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date September 5, 2023
Condition AU53 BN CGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1797 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

