2 Kopeks 1797 КМ (Russia, Paul I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1797 with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4493 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 734. Bidding took place May 31, 2014.

Сondition UNC (65) AU (74) XF (58) VF (5) F (2) No grade (14) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) MS63 (13) MS62 (29) MS61 (9) MS60 (3) AU58 (8) AU55 (8) AU53 (7) AU50 (6) XF45 (3) XF40 (6) DETAILS (4) RD (2) RB (1) BN (66) Service NGC (37) RNGA (9) PCGS (13) CGC (6) ННР (4)

Seller All companies

Alexander (23)

AURORA (13)

CNG (2)

Coinhouse (1)

Coins and Medals (4)

Coins.ee (3)

COINSNET (1)

Empire (12)

Goldberg (7)

Gorny & Mosch (3)

Haljak coin auction (1)

Heritage (6)

Hermes Auctions (2)

Höhn (2)

Imperial Coin (15)

Katz (19)

Künker (1)

MS67 (3)

MUNZE (9)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

Münzenonline (1)

New York Sale (2)

NIKO (6)

Numisbalt (9)

Rare Coins (48)

Rauch (2)

RedSquare (1)

RND (1)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russian Heritage (15)

SINCONA (2)

Stack's (1)

Teutoburger (1)