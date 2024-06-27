Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1797 КМ (Russia, Paul I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 20,48 g
- Diameter 35 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Paul I
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1797
- Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (218) Varieties (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1797 with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4493 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 734. Bidding took place May 31, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 600 RUB
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 600 RUB
Seller MS67
Date March 13, 2024
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MUNZE
Date January 8, 2024
Condition MS61 BN CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MUNZE
Date September 5, 2023
Condition AU58 BN CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 11
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1797 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
