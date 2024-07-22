Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1797 ЕМ (Russia, Paul I)
Photo by: Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 20,48 g
- Diameter 35 mm
- Edge Cord to the right
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,913,900
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Paul I
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1797
- Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (235) Varieties (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1797 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3563 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 270. Bidding took place February 21, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 551 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 2400 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller MUNZE
Date May 20, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS CGC
Selling price
******
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller MUNZE
Date January 8, 2024
Condition AU58 BN CGC
Selling price
******
Seller MUNZE
Date October 17, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS CGC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date October 5, 2023
Condition AU55 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MUNZE
Date September 5, 2023
Condition AU58 BN CGC
Selling price
******
Seller MUNZE
Date September 5, 2023
Condition XF40 BN CGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1797 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
