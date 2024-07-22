Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1797 ЕМ (Russia, Paul I)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1797 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Paul I Reverse 2 Kopeks 1797 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Paul I

Photo by: Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 35 mm
  • Edge Cord to the right
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,913,900

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Paul I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1797
  • Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (235) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1797 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3563 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 270. Bidding took place February 21, 2014.

Russia 2 Kopeks 1797 ЕМ at auction Hermes Auctions - July 22, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 551 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1797 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 2400 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1797 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1797 ЕМ at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1797 ЕМ at auction MUNZE - May 20, 2024
Seller MUNZE
Date May 20, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS CGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1797 ЕМ at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 11, 2024
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1797 ЕМ at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1797 ЕМ at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1797 ЕМ at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1797 ЕМ at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - March 9, 2024
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 9, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1797 ЕМ at auction MUNZE - January 8, 2024
Seller MUNZE
Date January 8, 2024
Condition AU58 BN CGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1797 ЕМ at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - November 11, 2023
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1797 ЕМ at auction MUNZE - October 17, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date October 17, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS CGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1797 ЕМ at auction AURORA - October 5, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 5, 2023
Condition AU55 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1797 ЕМ at auction Heritage - September 10, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1797 ЕМ at auction MUNZE - September 5, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date September 5, 2023
Condition AU58 BN CGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1797 ЕМ at auction MUNZE - September 5, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date September 5, 2023
Condition XF40 BN CGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1797 ЕМ at auction AURORA - July 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date July 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1797 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1797 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date July 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1797 ЕМ at auction Numisbalt - July 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1797 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

