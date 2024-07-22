2 Kopeks 1797 ЕМ (Russia, Paul I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1797 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3563 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 270. Bidding took place February 21, 2014.

