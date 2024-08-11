Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1800. Without mintmark. Restrike (Russia, Paul I)
Variety: Without mintmark. Restrike
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1800 . Without mintmark. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Paul I. The record price belongs to the lot 169 sold at the Adolph Hess Nachfolger auction for Mark 95. Bidding took place March 9, 1913.
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1800 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
