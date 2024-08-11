Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1800. Without mintmark. Restrike (Russia, Paul I)

Variety: Without mintmark. Restrike

Obverse 1 Kopek 1800 Without mintmark Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Paul I Reverse 1 Kopek 1800 Without mintmark Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Paul I

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight null g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Paul I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1800
  • Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1800 . Without mintmark. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Paul I. The record price belongs to the lot 169 sold at the Adolph Hess Nachfolger auction for Mark 95. Bidding took place March 9, 1913.

Russia 1 Kopek 1800 at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 9, 1913
Ex. Tolstoi collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 9, 1913
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Search