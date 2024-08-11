1 Kopek 1800. Without mintmark. Restrike (Russia, Paul I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1800 . Without mintmark. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Paul I. The record price belongs to the lot 169 sold at the Adolph Hess Nachfolger auction for Mark 95. Bidding took place March 9, 1913.

