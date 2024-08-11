1 Kopek 1798. Without mintmark. Restrike (Russia, Paul I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1798 . Without mintmark. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Paul I. The record price belongs to the lot 94 sold at the Adolph Hess Nachfolger auction for Mark 50. Bidding took place March 9, 1913.

