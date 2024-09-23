Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1797. Without mintmark. Restrike (Russia, Paul I)
Variety: Without mintmark. Restrike
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1797 . Without mintmark. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Paul I. The record price belongs to the lot 380 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 18,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.
