Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1797. Without mintmark. Restrike (Russia, Paul I)

Variety: Without mintmark. Restrike

Obverse 1 Kopek 1797 Without mintmark Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Paul I Reverse 1 Kopek 1797 Without mintmark Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Paul I

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight null g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Paul I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1797
  • Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1797 . Without mintmark. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Paul I. The record price belongs to the lot 380 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 18,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Russia 1 Kopek 1797 at auction SINCONA - October 15, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1797 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

