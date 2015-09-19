Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1799 КМ. Restrike (Russia, Paul I)
Variety: Restrike
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1799 with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 14 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 2,800. Bidding took place September 18, 2015.
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1799 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
