1 Kopek 1799 КМ. Restrike (Russia, Paul I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1799 with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 14 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 2,800. Bidding took place September 18, 2015.

Сondition UNC (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) BN (1) Service NGC (1)