Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1799 КМ. Restrike (Russia, Paul I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 1 Kopek 1799 КМ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Paul I Reverse 1 Kopek 1799 КМ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Paul I

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10,24 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Paul I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1799
  • Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1799 with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 14 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 2,800. Bidding took place September 18, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
Russia 1 Kopek 1799 КМ at auction Alexander - September 19, 2015
Russia 1 Kopek 1799 КМ at auction Alexander - September 19, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date September 19, 2015
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1799 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

