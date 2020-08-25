Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1798 КМ. Restrike (Russia, Paul I)
Variety: Restrike
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10,24 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Cord to the right
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Paul I
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1798
- Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1798 with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 580 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 6,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition SP63 BN PCGS
Selling price
755 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition SP63 BN PCGS
Selling price
433 $
Price in auction currency 410 EUR
Seller Rauch
Date July 18, 2021
Condition SP63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 21, 2018
Condition SP64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition SP64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
