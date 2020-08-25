1 Kopek 1798 КМ. Restrike (Russia, Paul I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1798 with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 580 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 6,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Сondition UNC (8) AU (1) XF (1) Condition (slab) SP64 (3) SP63 (4) BN (7) Service PCGS (7)