Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1798 КМ. Restrike (Russia, Paul I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 1 Kopek 1798 КМ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Paul I Reverse 1 Kopek 1798 КМ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Paul I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10,24 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Cord to the right
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Paul I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1798
  • Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1798 with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 580 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 6,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Russia 1 Kopek 1798 КМ at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition SP63 BN PCGS
Selling price
755 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1798 КМ at auction Numisbalt - May 14, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition SP63 BN PCGS
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1798 КМ at auction Numisbalt - May 21, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition SP63 BN PCGS
Selling price
433 $
Price in auction currency 410 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1798 КМ at auction Rauch - July 18, 2021
Seller Rauch
Date July 18, 2021
Condition SP63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1798 КМ at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition SP64 BN PCGS
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1798 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 21, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 21, 2018
Condition SP64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1798 КМ at auction Katz - February 25, 2018
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1798 КМ at auction Heritage - September 12, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition SP64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1798 КМ at auction Höhn - October 25, 2014
Seller Höhn
Date October 25, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1798 КМ at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1798 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

