Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1797 ЕМ. Restrike (Russia, Paul I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 1 Kopek 1797 ЕМ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Paul I Reverse 1 Kopek 1797 ЕМ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Paul I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10,24 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Paul I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1797
  • Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1797 with mark ЕМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 556 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (6)
  • Empire (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (5)
  • Künker (1)
  • Rare Coins (6)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Spink (1)
Russia 1 Kopek 1797 ЕМ at auction Heritage - September 10, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
960 $
Price in auction currency 960 USD
Russia 1 Kopek 1797 ЕМ at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
852 $
Price in auction currency 850 CHF
Russia 1 Kopek 1797 ЕМ at auction Heritage - January 19, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2022
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1797 ЕМ at auction Spink - January 16, 2021
Seller Spink
Date January 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1797 ЕМ at auction Empire - March 29, 2019
Seller Empire
Date March 29, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1797 ЕМ at auction Alexander - February 13, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date February 13, 2019
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1797 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - April 22, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 22, 2017
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1797 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - November 12, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 12, 2016
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1797 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - April 23, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 23, 2016
Condition MS65
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1797 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - April 23, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 23, 2016
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1797 ЕМ at auction Künker - February 4, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1797 ЕМ at auction Alexander - December 19, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date December 19, 2015
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1797 ЕМ at auction Heritage - January 14, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date January 14, 2015
Condition MS62 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1797 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - November 8, 2014
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 8, 2014
Condition MS65
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1797 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - April 26, 2014
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 26, 2014
Condition MS65
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1797 ЕМ at auction Alexander - March 28, 2014
Seller Alexander
Date March 28, 2014
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1797 ЕМ at auction Heritage - January 6, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date January 6, 2014
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1797 ЕМ at auction Alexander - March 22, 2013
Seller Alexander
Date March 22, 2013
Condition MS60
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1797 ЕМ at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1797 ЕМ at auction Alexander - March 25, 2011
Seller Alexander
Date March 25, 2011
Condition MS62 PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1797 ЕМ at auction Alexander - January 23, 2009
Seller Alexander
Date January 23, 2009
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1797 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

