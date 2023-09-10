Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1797 ЕМ. Restrike (Russia, Paul I)
Variety: Restrike
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10,24 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Paul I
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1797
- Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1797 with mark ЕМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 556 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
960 $
Price in auction currency 960 USD
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
852 $
Price in auction currency 850 CHF
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2022
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 22, 2017
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 12, 2016
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 23, 2016
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 14, 2015
Condition MS62 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 26, 2014
Condition MS65
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 6, 2014
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date March 25, 2011
Condition MS62 PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
