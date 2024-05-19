Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1797 АМ (Russia, Paul I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10,24 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Paul I
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1797
- Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Anninsk
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1797 with mark АМ. This copper coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Anninsk Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 383 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 2,000. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date March 8, 2023
Condition AU50
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU55
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 8, 2022
Condition VF30
Selling price
