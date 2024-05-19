Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1797 АМ (Russia, Paul I)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1797 АМ - Coin Value - Russia, Paul I Reverse 1 Kopek 1797 АМ - Coin Value - Russia, Paul I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10,24 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Paul I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1797
  • Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Anninsk
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (61) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1797 with mark АМ. This copper coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Anninsk Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 383 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 2,000. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.

Russia 1 Kopek 1797 АМ at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 41 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1797 АМ at auction Russian Heritage - May 5, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1797 АМ at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Russia 1 Kopek 1797 АМ at auction Katz - January 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1797 АМ at auction Russian Heritage - January 21, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date January 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1797 АМ at auction Russiancoin - August 31, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 31, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1797 АМ at auction Katz - August 31, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1797 АМ at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1797 АМ at auction Russiancoin - April 13, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1797 АМ at auction Alexander - March 8, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date March 8, 2023
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1797 АМ at auction Alexander - February 8, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1797 АМ at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1797 АМ at auction Katz - December 22, 2022
Seller Katz
Date December 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1797 АМ at auction Russiancoin - November 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1797 АМ at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1797 АМ at auction Katz - July 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date July 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1797 АМ at auction AURORA - July 6, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date July 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1797 АМ at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1797 АМ at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1797 АМ at auction Imperial Coin - March 8, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 8, 2022
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1797 АМ at auction Denga1700 - February 19, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date February 19, 2022
Condition F
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1797 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Paul I Coins of Russia in 1797 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 1 Kopek Numismatic auctions
