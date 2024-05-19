1 Kopek 1797 АМ (Russia, Paul I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1797 with mark АМ. This copper coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Anninsk Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 383 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 2,000. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (10) XF (16) VF (22) F (3) No grade (9) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) AU55 (1) AU53 (1) AU50 (2) XF45 (1) XF40 (5) VF35 (5) VF30 (1) DETAILS (1) Service RNGA (1)

