1 Kopek 1799 КМ (Russia, Paul I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1799 with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 125 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 55,000. Bidding took place December 6, 2013.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (3) XF (28) VF (23) F (1) No grade (6) Condition (slab) AU53 (1) XF45 (1) XF40 (2) VF35 (3) VF30 (4) DETAILS (1) BN (1) Service PCGS (1) RNGA (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (3)

AURORA (6)

Busso Peus (1)

Coins.ee (6)

Empire (12)

Imperial Coin (4)

Katz (9)

Künker (2)

MUNZE (1)

Numisbalt (1)

Rare Coins (6)

RedSquare (1)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russian Heritage (6)

SINCONA (3)