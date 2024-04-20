Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1799 КМ (Russia, Paul I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10,24 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Paul I
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1799
- Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (62) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1799 with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 125 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 55,000. Bidding took place December 6, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 110 GBP
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 4200 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition VF35
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 7, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price
Seller Empire
Date November 25, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1799 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
