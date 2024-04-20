Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1799 КМ (Russia, Paul I)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1799 КМ - Coin Value - Russia, Paul I Reverse 1 Kopek 1799 КМ - Coin Value - Russia, Paul I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10,24 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Paul I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1799
  • Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (62) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1799 with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 125 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 55,000. Bidding took place December 6, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (3)
  • AURORA (6)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Coins.ee (6)
  • Empire (12)
  • Imperial Coin (4)
  • Katz (9)
  • Künker (2)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (6)
  • RedSquare (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (6)
  • SINCONA (3)
Russia 1 Kopek 1799 КМ at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1799 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - November 12, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1799 КМ at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1799 КМ at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 110 GBP
Russia 1 Kopek 1799 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - March 19, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 4200 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1799 КМ at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1799 КМ at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1799 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - November 27, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1799 КМ at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek 1799 КМ at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1799 КМ at auction Coins.ee - May 29, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek 1799 КМ at auction Coins.ee - May 29, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date May 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1799 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 30, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1799 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - March 6, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1799 КМ at auction RedSquare - February 19, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date February 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1799 КМ at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek 1799 КМ at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1799 КМ at auction Imperial Coin - December 7, 2021
Russia 1 Kopek 1799 КМ at auction Imperial Coin - December 7, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 7, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1799 КМ at auction Empire - November 25, 2021
Seller Empire
Date November 25, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1799 КМ at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1799 КМ at auction Alexander - November 10, 2021
Russia 1 Kopek 1799 КМ at auction Alexander - November 10, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date November 10, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1799 КМ at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Russia 1 Kopek 1799 КМ at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1799 КМ at auction Coins.ee - July 12, 2021
Russia 1 Kopek 1799 КМ at auction Coins.ee - July 12, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date July 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1799 КМ at auction Coins.ee - July 12, 2021
Russia 1 Kopek 1799 КМ at auction Coins.ee - July 12, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date July 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1799 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Paul I Coins of Russia in 1799 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 1 Kopek Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search