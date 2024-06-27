1 Kopek 1798 КМ (Russia, Paul I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1798 with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7485 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 1,800. Bidding took place October 14, 2009.

