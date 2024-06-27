Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1798 КМ (Russia, Paul I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10,24 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Paul I
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1798
- Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1798 with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7485 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 1,800. Bidding took place October 14, 2009.
Seller MS67
Date September 20, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
692 $
Price in auction currency 67500 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date September 21, 2022
Condition VF20
Selling price
176 $
Price in auction currency 11334 RUB
