Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1798 КМ (Russia, Paul I)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1798 КМ - Coin Value - Russia, Paul I Reverse 1 Kopek 1798 КМ - Coin Value - Russia, Paul I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10,24 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Paul I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1798
  • Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1798 with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7485 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 1,800. Bidding took place October 14, 2009.

Russia 1 Kopek 1798 КМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1798 КМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1798 КМ at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1798 КМ at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1798 КМ at auction MS67 - September 20, 2023
Seller MS67
Date September 20, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
692 $
Price in auction currency 67500 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1798 КМ at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1798 КМ at auction Alexander - September 21, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek 1798 КМ at auction Alexander - September 21, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date September 21, 2022
Condition VF20
Selling price
176 $
Price in auction currency 11334 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1798 КМ at auction Alexander - August 3, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek 1798 КМ at auction Alexander - August 3, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 3, 2022
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1798 КМ at auction Imperial Coin - March 8, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek 1798 КМ at auction Imperial Coin - March 8, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 8, 2022
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1798 КМ at auction AURORA - January 26, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date January 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1798 КМ at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1798 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 25, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 25, 2021
Condition VF30 BN
Selling price
******
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1798 КМ at auction Numisbalt - March 14, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date March 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1798 КМ at auction AURORA - November 25, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date November 25, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1798 КМ at auction Busso Peus - November 5, 2020
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1798 КМ at auction Katz - October 4, 2020
Seller Katz
Date October 4, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1798 КМ at auction Katz - July 12, 2020
Seller Katz
Date July 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1798 КМ at auction Alexander - July 15, 2020
Russia 1 Kopek 1798 КМ at auction Alexander - July 15, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date July 15, 2020
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1798 КМ at auction Katz - April 30, 2020
Seller Katz
Date April 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1798 КМ at auction MUNZE - March 18, 2020
Seller MUNZE
Date March 18, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1798 КМ at auction Katz - February 23, 2020
Seller Katz
Date February 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1798 КМ at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Russia 1 Kopek 1798 КМ at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
******

