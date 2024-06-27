Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1797 КМ (Russia, Paul I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10,24 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Paul I
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1797
- Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1797 with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 382 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 2,000. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
62 $
Price in auction currency 5500 RUB
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 25, 2021
Condition AU53 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 3, 2021
Condition AU53 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
12
