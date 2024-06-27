Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1797 КМ (Russia, Paul I)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1797 КМ - Coin Value - Russia, Paul I Reverse 1 Kopek 1797 КМ - Coin Value - Russia, Paul I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10,24 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Paul I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1797
  • Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1797 with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 382 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 2,000. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.

Russia 1 Kopek 1797 КМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1797 КМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
62 $
Price in auction currency 5500 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1797 КМ at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1797 КМ at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
79 $
Price in auction currency 7000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1797 КМ at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1797 КМ at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1797 КМ at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1797 КМ at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1797 КМ at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1797 КМ at auction Rare Coins - September 7, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1797 КМ at auction Rare Coins - April 6, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1797 КМ at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek 1797 КМ at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1797 КМ at auction Katz - September 19, 2021
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1797 КМ at auction Coins.ee - July 12, 2021
Russia 1 Kopek 1797 КМ at auction Coins.ee - July 12, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date July 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1797 КМ at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1797 КМ at auction Imperial Coin - June 1, 2021
Russia 1 Kopek 1797 КМ at auction Imperial Coin - June 1, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 1, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1797 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 25, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 25, 2021
Condition AU53 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1797 КМ at auction Rare Coins - April 7, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 7, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1797 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 3, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 3, 2021
Condition AU53 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1797 КМ at auction Imperial Coin - October 20, 2020
Russia 1 Kopek 1797 КМ at auction Imperial Coin - October 20, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 20, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1797 КМ at auction Rare Coins - September 23, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1797 КМ at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Russia 1 Kopek 1797 КМ at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
