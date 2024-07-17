Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1801 ЕМ (Russia, Paul I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10,24 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,708,432
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Paul I
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1801
- Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (211) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1801 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 443 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,200. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
52 $
Price in auction currency 40 GBP
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1801 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
