1 Kopek 1800 ЕМ (Russia, Paul I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1800 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7234 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place June 23, 2011.

Сondition UNC (82) AU (113) XF (93) VF (31) F (5) No grade (31) Condition (slab) MS65 (5) MS64 (4) MS63 (10) MS62 (21) MS61 (12) MS60 (6) AU58 (21) AU55 (12) AU53 (8) AU50 (9) XF45 (9) XF40 (5) VF30 (1) VF25 (1) VF20 (2) DETAILS (7) RD (1) RB (7) BN (52) Service NGC (41) ННР (9) RNGA (9) PCGS (5)

Seller All companies

Alexander (36)

Ars Time (2)

ARTMAXIMUM (1)

Auction World (1)

Aureo & Calicó (1)

AURORA (18)

Baldwin's of St. James's (1)

CNG (1)

Coins and Medals (11)

Coins.ee (13)

CoinsNB (2)

COINSNET (2)

Denga1700 (2)

Empire (15)

Frühwald (1)

Goldberg (2)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Haljak coin auction (2)

Heritage (3)

Hermes Auctions (1)

Imperial Coin (39)

Karamitsos (1)

Katz (34)

Künker (9)

La Galerie Numismatique (4)

London Coins (1)

Marciniak (2)

MS67 (5)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

MUNZE (3)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

New York Sale (1)

NIKO (1)

Numedux (1)

Numimarket (1)

Numisbalt (5)

Pegasus Auctions (1)

Pesek Auctions (2)

Rare Coins (47)

Rauch (5)

RedSquare (9)

Reinhard Fischer (1)

RND (7)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russian Heritage (16)

Russiancoin (15)

Rzeszowski DA (3)

SINCONA (7)

Spink (2)

Stack's (6)

UBS (1)

Universum Coins GmbH (2)

WAG (1)

WCN (1)

Wójcicki (3)

Знак (1)