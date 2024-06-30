Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1800 ЕМ (Russia, Paul I)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1800 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Paul I Reverse 1 Kopek 1800 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Paul I

Photo by: Universum Coins GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10,24 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 9,792,600

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Paul I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1800
  • Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (356) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1800 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7234 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place June 23, 2011.

Russia 1 Kopek 1800 ЕМ at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1800 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 1000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1800 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 2200 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1800 ЕМ at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1800 ЕМ at auction CoinsNB - June 15, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1800 ЕМ at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1800 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1800 ЕМ at auction Empire - May 16, 2024
Seller Empire
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1800 ЕМ at auction Pesek Auctions - May 8, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date May 8, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1800 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1800 ЕМ at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date April 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1800 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1800 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1800 ЕМ at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1800 ЕМ at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1800 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition MS61 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1800 ЕМ at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1800 ЕМ at auction Frühwald - February 18, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date February 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1800 ЕМ at auction RND - February 15, 2024
Seller RND
Date February 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1800 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1800 ЕМ at auction RedSquare - January 27, 2024
Seller RedSquare
Date January 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1800 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

