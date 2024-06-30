Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1800 ЕМ (Russia, Paul I)
Photo by: Universum Coins GmbH
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10,24 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 9,792,600
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Paul I
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1800
- Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (356) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1800 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7234 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place June 23, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 1000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 2200 RUB
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price

Seller Pesek Auctions
Date May 8, 2024
Condition F
Selling price

Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price

Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition MS61 BN ННР
Selling price

Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition AU53
Selling price

Seller Frühwald
Date February 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price

