Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1799 ЕМ (Russia, Paul I)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1799 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Paul I Reverse 1 Kopek 1799 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Paul I

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10,24 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 23,788,600

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Paul I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1799
  • Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (176) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1799 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 36 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 60,000. Bidding took place September 11, 2019.

Russia 1 Kopek 1799 ЕМ at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1799 ЕМ at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1799 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 3200 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1799 ЕМ at auction CoinsNB - June 15, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1799 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1799 ЕМ at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1799 ЕМ at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1799 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1799 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1799 ЕМ at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1799 ЕМ at auction AURORA - December 7, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1799 ЕМ at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1799 ЕМ at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1799 ЕМ at auction Empire - November 2, 2023
Seller Empire
Date November 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1799 ЕМ at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1799 ЕМ at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1799 ЕМ at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1799 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - August 27, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 27, 2023
Condition AU50 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1799 ЕМ at auction Coinhouse - August 19, 2023
Seller Coinhouse
Date August 19, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1799 ЕМ at auction Stephen Album - August 15, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date August 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date August 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1799 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - July 23, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 23, 2023
Condition AU50 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1799 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1799 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1799 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition MS63
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1799 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1799 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1799 ЕМ at auction Stack's - August 24, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1799 ЕМ at auction Stack's - August 24, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1799 ЕМ at auction Stack's - August 24, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1799 ЕМ at auction Stack's - August 24, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1799 ЕМ at auction Stack's - August 24, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2024
Condition MS61 BN PCGS
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1799 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

