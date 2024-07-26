Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1799 ЕМ (Russia, Paul I)
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10,24 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 23,788,600
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Paul I
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1799
- Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (176) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1799 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 36 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 60,000. Bidding took place September 11, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 3200 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date November 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coinhouse
Date August 19, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
