1 Kopek 1799 ЕМ (Russia, Paul I)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1799 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 36 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 60,000. Bidding took place September 11, 2019.

