Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1798 ЕМ (Russia, Paul I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10,24 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Cord to the right
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 19,242,900
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Paul I
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1798
- Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (170) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1798 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 120 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 32,000. Bidding took place December 6, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Alexander (13)
- Ars Time (1)
- AURORA (12)
- BAC (3)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Cayón (1)
- Coins and Medals (9)
- Coins.ee (3)
- COINSNET (1)
- COINSTORE (3)
- Empire (6)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Haljak coin auction (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Höhn (2)
- Imperial Coin (11)
- Katz (16)
- Künker (3)
- MUNZE (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- NIKO (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Pegasus Auctions (1)
- Rare Coins (20)
- RedSquare (7)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- RND (1)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (9)
- Russiancoin (23)
- Rzeszowski DA (2)
- Schulman (2)
- Silicua Coins (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
- WAG (1)
- WCN (1)
- WDA - MiM (3)
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
107 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
125 $
Price in auction currency 115 EUR
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 27, 2023
Condition AU50 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSTORE
Date August 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 9
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1798 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search