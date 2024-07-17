1 Kopek 1798 ЕМ (Russia, Paul I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1798 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 120 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 32,000. Bidding took place December 6, 2013.

