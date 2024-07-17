Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1798 ЕМ (Russia, Paul I)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1798 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Paul I Reverse 1 Kopek 1798 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Paul I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10,24 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Cord to the right
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 19,242,900

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Paul I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1798
  • Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (170) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1798 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 120 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 32,000. Bidding took place December 6, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Alexander (13)
  • Ars Time (1)
  • AURORA (12)
  • BAC (3)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Coins and Medals (9)
  • Coins.ee (3)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • COINSTORE (3)
  • Empire (6)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Haljak coin auction (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Imperial Coin (11)
  • Katz (16)
  • Künker (3)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • NIKO (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Pegasus Auctions (1)
  • Rare Coins (20)
  • RedSquare (7)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • RND (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (9)
  • Russiancoin (23)
  • Rzeszowski DA (2)
  • Schulman (2)
  • Silicua Coins (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • WCN (1)
  • WDA - MiM (3)
Russia 1 Kopek 1798 ЕМ at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1798 ЕМ at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
107 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1798 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1798 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1798 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
125 $
Price in auction currency 115 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1798 ЕМ at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1798 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1798 ЕМ at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1798 ЕМ at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1798 ЕМ at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1798 ЕМ at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1798 ЕМ at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1798 ЕМ at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1798 ЕМ at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1798 ЕМ at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1798 ЕМ at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1798 ЕМ at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1798 ЕМ at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1798 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - November 23, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1798 ЕМ at auction RND - October 27, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1798 ЕМ at auction RND - October 27, 2023
Seller RND
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1798 ЕМ at auction MUNZE - October 17, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date October 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1798 ЕМ at auction AURORA - October 5, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 5, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS ННР
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1798 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - August 27, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 27, 2023
Condition AU50 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1798 ЕМ at auction COINSTORE - August 6, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1798 ЕМ at auction COINSTORE - August 6, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date August 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1798 ЕМ at auction RedSquare - August 5, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date August 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1798 ЕМ at auction AURORA - July 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date July 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1798 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - July 23, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 23, 2023
Condition AU50 BN RNGA
Selling price
Where to buy?
Russia 1 Kopek 1798 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1798 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Paul I Coins of Russia in 1798 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 1 Kopek Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search