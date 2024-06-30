Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1797 ЕМ (Russia, Paul I)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1797 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Paul I Reverse 1 Kopek 1797 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Paul I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10,24 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Cord to the right
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 523,300

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Paul I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1797
  • Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (70) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1797 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 205 sold at the Dr. Reinhard Fischer Auktionen auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place May 23, 2013.

Russia 1 Kopek 1797 ЕМ at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
322 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1797 ЕМ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS ННР
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1797 ЕМ at auction Nomisma Aste - April 1, 2024
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date April 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1797 ЕМ at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition VF30
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 340 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1797 ЕМ at auction MS67 - February 14, 2024
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1797 ЕМ at auction Alexander - November 22, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date November 22, 2023
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1797 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - September 6, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1797 ЕМ at auction COINSTORE - August 6, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date August 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1797 ЕМ at auction Alexander - August 2, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 2, 2023
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1797 ЕМ at auction Alexander - March 8, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date March 8, 2023
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1797 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - March 5, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1797 ЕМ at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date February 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1797 ЕМ at auction Universum Coins GmbH - February 23, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1797 ЕМ at auction Alexander - February 8, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1797 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1797 ЕМ at auction Empire - February 2, 2023
Seller Empire
Date February 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1797 ЕМ at auction Coinhouse - December 18, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1797 ЕМ at auction Alexander - November 16, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date November 16, 2022
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1797 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - September 7, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1797 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 30, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1797 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - March 8, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 8, 2022
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1797 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

