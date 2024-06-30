Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1797 ЕМ (Russia, Paul I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10,24 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Cord to the right
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 523,300
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Paul I
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1797
- Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (70) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1797 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 205 sold at the Dr. Reinhard Fischer Auktionen auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place May 23, 2013.
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
322 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition VF30
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 340 RUB
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller COINSTORE
Date August 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1797 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
