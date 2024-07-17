5 Kopeks 1915 ВС (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1915 with mark ВС. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 764 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 1,800. Bidding took place March 26, 2019.

Сondition PROOF (18) UNC (226) AU (15) XF (9) No grade (12) Condition (slab) MS67 (17) MS66 (40) MS65 (51) MS64 (23) MS63 (22) MS62 (12) MS61 (1) MS60 (4) AU58 (3) XF45 (1) PF66 (7) PF65 (1) PF64 (4) DETAILS (3) CAMEO (3) Service NGC (119) ННР (25) RNGA (10) PCGS (5)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)

Alexander (30)

AURORA (20)

Baldwin's (1)

Coins and Medals (8)

Coins.ee (28)

COINSNET (1)

COINSTORE (2)

Denga1700 (1)

Empire (4)

Haljak coin auction (7)

Heritage (1)

Imperial Coin (45)

Katz (20)

Künker (1)

MS67 (21)

MUNZE (3)

New York Sale (1)

Niemczyk (3)

Numimarket (1)

Numisbalt (22)

Numismatica Luciani (1)

Numisor (3)

Pegasus Auctions (2)

Rare Coins (16)

RND (7)

Roma Numismatics (3)

Russian Heritage (9)

Russiancoin (12)

Rzeszowski DA (3)

SINCONA (2)

Spink (1)

Stack's (2)

WCN (1)

Wójcicki (1)