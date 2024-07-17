Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1915 ВС (Russia, Nicholas II)
Photo by: Imperial Coin
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 0,9 g
- Pure silver (0,0145 oz) 0,45 g
- Diameter 15,1 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 3,000,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1915
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction Prices (284)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1915 with mark ВС. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 764 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 1,800. Bidding took place March 26, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
104 $
Price in auction currency 80 GBP
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 44 EUR
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 14
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1915 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
