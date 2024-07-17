Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1915 ВС (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1915 ВС - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1915 ВС - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Imperial Coin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 0,9 g
  • Pure silver (0,0145 oz) 0,45 g
  • Diameter 15,1 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 3,000,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1915
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction Prices (284)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1915 with mark ВС. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 764 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 1,800. Bidding took place March 26, 2019.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1915 ВС at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
104 $
Price in auction currency 80 GBP
Russia 5 Kopeks 1915 ВС at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1915 ВС at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 44 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1915 ВС at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1915 ВС at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1915 ВС at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1915 ВС at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1915 ВС at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1915 ВС at auction RND - June 6, 2024
Seller RND
Date June 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1915 ВС at auction RND - June 6, 2024
Seller RND
Date June 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1915 ВС at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1915 ВС at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1915 ВС at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1915 ВС at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1915 ВС at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1915 ВС at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1915 ВС at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1915 ВС at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1915 ВС at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1915 ВС at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1915 ВС at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1915 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

