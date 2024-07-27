5 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ВС (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1913 with mark СПБ ВС. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1047 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,200. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

