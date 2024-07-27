Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ВС (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ВС - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ВС - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Imperial Coin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 0,9 g
  • Pure silver (0,0145 oz) 0,45 g
  • Diameter 15,1 mm
  • Edge Reeded

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1913
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction Prices (373) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1913 with mark СПБ ВС. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1047 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,200. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (49)
  • AURORA (38)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Coins and Medals (8)
  • Coins.ee (27)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • COINSTORE (1)
  • Denga1700 (4)
  • Empire (13)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Haljak coin auction (12)
  • Heritage (5)
  • Imperial Coin (22)
  • Katz (37)
  • Künker (2)
  • Marciniak (2)
  • MS67 (31)
  • MUNZE (7)
  • Naumann (2)
  • New York Sale (3)
  • Niemczyk (5)
  • NIKO (5)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numisbalt (38)
  • Numisor (1)
  • OLNZ (1)
  • Pegasus Auctions (1)
  • Rare Coins (17)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RedSquare (4)
  • RND (7)
  • Roma Numismatics (2)
  • Roschberg Mynthandel AS (1)
  • Russian Heritage (5)
  • Russiancoin (4)
  • Rzeszowski DA (6)
  • SINCONA (5)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Восточно-европейский (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ВС at auction Восточно-европейский - July 27, 2024
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date July 27, 2024
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ВС at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ВС at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ВС at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ВС at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
74 $
Price in auction currency 68 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ВС at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ВС at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ВС at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 4900 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ВС at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ВС at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS67 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ВС at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ВС at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ВС at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ВС at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ВС at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ВС at auction RND - June 6, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ВС at auction RND - June 6, 2024
Seller RND
Date June 6, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ВС at auction RND - June 6, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ВС at auction RND - June 6, 2024
Seller RND
Date June 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ВС at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ВС at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ВС at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ВС at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ВС at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ВС at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ВС at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ВС at auction AURORA - May 30, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ВС at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ВС at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ВС at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ВС at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition MS65 NGS
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1913 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas II Coins of Russia in 1913 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins 5 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search