Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ВС (Russia, Nicholas II)
Photo by: Imperial Coin
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 0,9 g
- Pure silver (0,0145 oz) 0,45 g
- Diameter 15,1 mm
- Edge Reeded
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1913
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction Prices (373) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1913 with mark СПБ ВС. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1047 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,200. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
74 $
Price in auction currency 68 EUR
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 4900 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS67 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
