5 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ЭБ (Russia, Nicholas II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 0,9 g
- Pure silver (0,0145 oz) 0,45 g
- Diameter 15,1 mm
- Edge Reeded
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1913
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1913 with mark СПБ ЭБ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 201 sold at the RND auction for RUB 675,000. Bidding took place November 29, 2015.
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition PF61 NGC
Selling price
2600 $
Price in auction currency 2400 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 6, 2020
Condition PF66
Selling price
3200 $
Price in auction currency 3200 USD
Seller MS67
Date April 3, 2019
Condition PF66 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 8, 2017
Condition PF64
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 10, 2017
Condition PF65
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date April 15, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 10, 2017
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2017
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date December 16, 2016
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date December 16, 2016
Condition PF62
Selling price
******
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 12, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller RND
Date November 29, 2015
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
