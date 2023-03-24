Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ЭБ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ЭБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ЭБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 0,9 g
  • Pure silver (0,0145 oz) 0,45 g
  • Diameter 15,1 mm
  • Edge Reeded

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1913
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction Prices (32) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1913 with mark СПБ ЭБ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 201 sold at the RND auction for RUB 675,000. Bidding took place November 29, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Alexander (5)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Empire (3)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (4)
  • MS67 (1)
  • Rare Coins (4)
  • RND (3)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • SINCONA (4)
  • Знак (2)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ЭБ at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition PF61 NGC
Selling price
2600 $
Price in auction currency 2400 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ЭБ at auction Rare Coins - June 6, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 6, 2020
Condition PF66
Selling price
3200 $
Price in auction currency 3200 USD
Russia 5 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ЭБ at auction Знак - October 25, 2019
Seller Знак
Date October 25, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ЭБ at auction MS67 - April 3, 2019
Seller MS67
Date April 3, 2019
Condition PF66 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ЭБ at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2017
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2017
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ЭБ at auction Imperial Coin - October 8, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 8, 2017
Condition PF64
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ЭБ at auction RND - July 1, 2017
Seller RND
Date July 1, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ЭБ at auction Rare Coins - June 10, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 10, 2017
Condition PF65
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ЭБ at auction Empire - April 15, 2017
Seller Empire
Date April 15, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ЭБ at auction Heritage - April 10, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date April 10, 2017
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ЭБ at auction Знак - March 17, 2017
Seller Знак
Date March 17, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ЭБ at auction Katz - March 12, 2017
Seller Katz
Date March 12, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ЭБ at auction AURORA - March 1, 2017
Seller AURORA
Date March 1, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ЭБ at auction Künker - February 2, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2017
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ЭБ at auction Alexander - December 16, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date December 16, 2016
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ЭБ at auction Alexander - December 16, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date December 16, 2016
Condition PF62
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ЭБ at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - November 12, 2016
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 12, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ЭБ at auction RND - October 1, 2016
Seller RND
Date October 1, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ЭБ at auction Empire - June 4, 2016
Seller Empire
Date June 4, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ЭБ at auction RND - November 29, 2015
Seller RND
Date November 29, 2015
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ЭБ at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1913 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

