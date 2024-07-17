Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1911 СПБ ЭБ "Type 1897-1915" (Russia, Nicholas II)
Auction Prices (227)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1911 with mark СПБ ЭБ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1026 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,600. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 1800 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller RND
Date April 25, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
