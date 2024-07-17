Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1911 СПБ ЭБ "Type 1897-1915" (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1911 СПБ ЭБ "Type 1897-1915" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1911 СПБ ЭБ "Type 1897-1915" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 0,9 g
  • Pure silver (0,0145 oz) 0,45 g
  • Diameter 15,1 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 2,700,011

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1911
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction Prices (227)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1911 with mark СПБ ЭБ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1026 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,600. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1911 СПБ ЭБ at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1911 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1911 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 1800 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1911 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1911 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1911 СПБ ЭБ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1911 СПБ ЭБ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1911 СПБ ЭБ at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1911 СПБ ЭБ at auction RND - June 6, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1911 СПБ ЭБ at auction RND - June 6, 2024
Seller RND
Date June 6, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1911 СПБ ЭБ at auction RND - June 6, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1911 СПБ ЭБ at auction RND - June 6, 2024
Seller RND
Date June 6, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1911 СПБ ЭБ at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1911 СПБ ЭБ at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1911 СПБ ЭБ at auction RND - April 25, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1911 СПБ ЭБ at auction RND - April 25, 2024
Seller RND
Date April 25, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1911 СПБ ЭБ at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1911 СПБ ЭБ at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1911 СПБ ЭБ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1911 СПБ ЭБ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1911 СПБ ЭБ at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1911 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1911 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1911 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1911 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1911 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1911 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1911 СПБ ЭБ at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1911 СПБ ЭБ at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1911 СПБ ЭБ at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1911 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1911 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1911 СПБ ЭБ at auction BAC - February 20, 2024
Seller BAC
Date February 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to buy?
Russia 5 Kopeks 1911 СПБ ЭБ at auction BAC - August 27, 2024
Seller BAC
Date August 27, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1911 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

