5 Kopeks 1911 СПБ ЭБ "Type 1897-1915" (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1911 with mark СПБ ЭБ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1026 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,600. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Сondition PROOF (21) UNC (135) AU (34) XF (15) VF (5) No grade (15) Condition (slab) MS67 (5) MS66 (26) MS65 (14) MS64 (28) MS63 (4) MS62 (11) MS61 (2) AU58 (2) AU55 (1) AU53 (2) AU50 (1) XF45 (1) PF67 (3) PF66 (4) PF65 (4) PF64 (2) DETAILS (5) CAMEO (6) ULTRA CAMEO (3) Service ННР (34) NGC (58) PCGS (4)

