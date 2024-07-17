Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1910 СПБ ЭБ (Russia, Nicholas II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 0,9 g
- Pure silver (0,0145 oz) 0,45 g
- Diameter 15,1 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 2,500,009
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1910
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction Prices (103)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1910 with mark СПБ ЭБ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 316 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 12,500. Bidding took place September 15, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (3)
- Alexander (10)
- AURORA (3)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Coins and Medals (7)
- Coins.ee (3)
- COINSNET (3)
- Darabanth (1)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Empire (2)
- Haljak coin auction (1)
- Heritage (5)
- Imperial Coin (13)
- Katz (9)
- MS67 (1)
- MUNZE (1)
- Niemczyk (6)
- Numisbalt (4)
- Numisor (1)
- Rare Coins (7)
- RedSquare (1)
- RND (3)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (2)
- Russiancoin (3)
- Rzeszowski DA (3)
- SINCONA (4)
- Stare Monety (1)
- Universum Coins GmbH (2)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
159 $
Price in auction currency 14000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
159 $
Price in auction currency 14000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller RND
Date April 25, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 5
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1910 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search