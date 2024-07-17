Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1910 СПБ ЭБ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1910 СПБ ЭБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1910 СПБ ЭБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 0,9 g
  • Pure silver (0,0145 oz) 0,45 g
  • Diameter 15,1 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 2,500,009

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1910
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction Prices (103)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1910 with mark СПБ ЭБ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 316 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 12,500. Bidding took place September 15, 2023.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1910 СПБ ЭБ at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1910 СПБ ЭБ at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1910 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1910 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
159 $
Price in auction currency 14000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1910 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1910 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
159 $
Price in auction currency 14000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1910 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1910 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1910 СПБ ЭБ at auction RND - April 25, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1910 СПБ ЭБ at auction RND - April 25, 2024
Seller RND
Date April 25, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1910 СПБ ЭБ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1910 СПБ ЭБ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1910 СПБ ЭБ at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1910 СПБ ЭБ at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1910 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1910 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1910 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1910 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1910 СПБ ЭБ at auction Russiancoin - April 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 11, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1910 СПБ ЭБ at auction Katz - January 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1910 СПБ ЭБ at auction Darabanth - January 4, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1910 СПБ ЭБ at auction Darabanth - January 4, 2024
Seller Darabanth
Date January 4, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1910 СПБ ЭБ at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1910 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1910 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1910 СПБ ЭБ at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1910 СПБ ЭБ at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1910 СПБ ЭБ at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1910 СПБ ЭБ at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1910 СПБ ЭБ at auction RND - October 27, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1910 СПБ ЭБ at auction RND - October 27, 2023
Seller RND
Date October 27, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1910 СПБ ЭБ at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1910 СПБ ЭБ at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1910 СПБ ЭБ at auction Russian Heritage - October 8, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1910 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
Search