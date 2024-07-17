5 Kopeks 1910 СПБ ЭБ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1910 with mark СПБ ЭБ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 316 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 12,500. Bidding took place September 15, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (17) UNC (55) AU (12) XF (7) VF (4) F (1) No grade (5) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) MS66 (6) MS65 (8) MS64 (11) MS63 (4) MS62 (2) MS61 (1) AU58 (3) AU55 (1) AU53 (1) AU50 (1) PF67 (2) PF66 (3) PF65 (2) PF62 (2) PF61 (2) DETAILS (1) CAMEO (3) ULTRA CAMEO (2) Service ННР (13) NGC (20) PCGS (4)

