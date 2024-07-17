5 Kopeks 1909 СПБ ЭБ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1909 with mark СПБ ЭБ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 428 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 1,100,000. Bidding took place June 15, 2023.

