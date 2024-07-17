Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1909 СПБ ЭБ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1909 СПБ ЭБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1909 СПБ ЭБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 0,9 g
  • Pure silver (0,0145 oz) 0,45 g
  • Diameter 15,1 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 3,100,010

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1909
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction Prices (180)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1909 with mark СПБ ЭБ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 428 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 1,100,000. Bidding took place June 15, 2023.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1909 СПБ ЭБ at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 35 GBP
Russia 5 Kopeks 1909 СПБ ЭБ at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
74 $
Price in auction currency 68 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1909 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1909 СПБ ЭБ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1909 СПБ ЭБ at auction Stephen Album - June 16, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 16, 2024
Condition PR66 DCAM PCGS
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1909 СПБ ЭБ at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS64
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1909 СПБ ЭБ at auction RND - June 6, 2024
Seller RND
Date June 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1909 СПБ ЭБ at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1909 СПБ ЭБ at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1909 СПБ ЭБ at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1909 СПБ ЭБ at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition MS63 NGS
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1909 СПБ ЭБ at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1909 СПБ ЭБ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1909 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1909 СПБ ЭБ at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1909 СПБ ЭБ at auction MS67 - March 13, 2024
Seller MS67
Date March 13, 2024
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1909 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1909 СПБ ЭБ at auction Katz - March 10, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1909 СПБ ЭБ at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1909 СПБ ЭБ at auction Katz - January 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1909 СПБ ЭБ at auction AURORA - January 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1909 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

