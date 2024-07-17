Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1909 СПБ ЭБ (Russia, Nicholas II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 0,9 g
- Pure silver (0,0145 oz) 0,45 g
- Diameter 15,1 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 3,100,010
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1909
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction Prices (180)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1909 with mark СПБ ЭБ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 428 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 1,100,000. Bidding took place June 15, 2023.
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 35 GBP
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
74 $
Price in auction currency 68 EUR
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 16, 2024
Condition PR66 DCAM PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date March 13, 2024
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1909 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
