Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1908 СПБ ЭБ (Russia, Nicholas II)
Photo by: Imperial Coin
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 0,9 g
- Pure silver (0,0145 oz) 0,45 g
- Diameter 15,1 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 400,009
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1908
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction Prices (173)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1908 with mark СПБ ЭБ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33106 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,050. Bidding took place January 8, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller RND
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
58 $
Price in auction currency 5000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1908 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
