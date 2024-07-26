5 Kopeks 1908 СПБ ЭБ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1908 with mark СПБ ЭБ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33106 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,050. Bidding took place January 8, 2017.

Сondition PROOF (25) UNC (107) AU (23) XF (8) VF (2) No grade (7) Condition (slab) MS67 (4) MS66 (7) MS65 (10) MS64 (13) MS63 (18) MS62 (4) MS60 (3) AU58 (9) AU50 (1) XF45 (1) VF35 (1) PF68 (2) PF67 (2) PF66 (2) PF65 (7) PF64 (3) PF62 (3) DETAILS (5) CAMEO (4) ULTRA CAMEO (6) Service ННР (16) NGC (43) CGC (2) RNGA (3) PCGS (5)

