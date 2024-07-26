Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1908 СПБ ЭБ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1908 СПБ ЭБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1908 СПБ ЭБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Imperial Coin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 0,9 g
  • Pure silver (0,0145 oz) 0,45 g
  • Diameter 15,1 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 400,009

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1908
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction Prices (173)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1908 with mark СПБ ЭБ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33106 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,050. Bidding took place January 8, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Alexander (19)
  • ARTMAXIMUM (1)
  • AURORA (7)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Coins and Medals (7)
  • Coins.ee (5)
  • Denga1700 (2)
  • Empire (5)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Haljak coin auction (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Imperial Coin (24)
  • Katz (16)
  • Künker (4)
  • Marciniak (2)
  • MS67 (7)
  • MUNZE (3)
  • New York Sale (3)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • NIKO (7)
  • Numisbalt (9)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Rare Coins (19)
  • Rauch (2)
  • RedSquare (2)
  • RND (3)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (4)
  • Russiancoin (4)
  • SINCONA (4)
  • WAG (2)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1908 СПБ ЭБ at auction RND - July 25, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1908 СПБ ЭБ at auction RND - July 25, 2024
Seller RND
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
58 $
Price in auction currency 5000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1908 СПБ ЭБ at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 6 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1908 СПБ ЭБ at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1908 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1908 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1908 СПБ ЭБ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1908 СПБ ЭБ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1908 СПБ ЭБ at auction RND - June 6, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1908 СПБ ЭБ at auction RND - June 6, 2024
Seller RND
Date June 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1908 СПБ ЭБ at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1908 СПБ ЭБ at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1908 СПБ ЭБ at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1908 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1908 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1908 СПБ ЭБ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1908 СПБ ЭБ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1908 СПБ ЭБ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1908 СПБ ЭБ at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1908 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1908 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1908 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1908 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1908 СПБ ЭБ at auction Russiancoin - April 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 11, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1908 СПБ ЭБ at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1908 СПБ ЭБ at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1908 СПБ ЭБ at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Seller Знак
Date March 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1908 СПБ ЭБ at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1908 СПБ ЭБ at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1908 СПБ ЭБ at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1908 СПБ ЭБ at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1908 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1908 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1908 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas II Coins of Russia in 1908 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins 5 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search