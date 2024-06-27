Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1906 СПБ ЭБ (Russia, Nicholas II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 0,9 g
- Pure silver (0,0145 oz) 0,45 g
- Diameter 15,1 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 4,000,010
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1906
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction Prices (88)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1906 with mark СПБ ЭБ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 420 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 440,000. Bidding took place June 15, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
521 $
Price in auction currency 46000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
57 $
Price in auction currency 5000 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Denga1700
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition PF62 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1906 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
