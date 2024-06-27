Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1906 СПБ ЭБ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1906 СПБ ЭБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1906 СПБ ЭБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 0,9 g
  • Pure silver (0,0145 oz) 0,45 g
  • Diameter 15,1 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 4,000,010

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1906
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction Prices (88)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1906 with mark СПБ ЭБ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 420 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 440,000. Bidding took place June 15, 2023.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1906 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1906 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
521 $
Price in auction currency 46000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1906 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1906 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
57 $
Price in auction currency 5000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1906 СПБ ЭБ at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1906 СПБ ЭБ at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1906 СПБ ЭБ at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1906 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1906 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1906 СПБ ЭБ at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1906 СПБ ЭБ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1906 СПБ ЭБ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1906 СПБ ЭБ at auction Katz - March 10, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1906 СПБ ЭБ at auction Rare Coins - February 11, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1906 СПБ ЭБ at auction Denga1700 - December 3, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1906 СПБ ЭБ at auction Denga1700 - December 3, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1906 СПБ ЭБ at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1906 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1906 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1906 СПБ ЭБ at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1906 СПБ ЭБ at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1906 СПБ ЭБ at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1906 СПБ ЭБ at auction AURORA - June 15, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition PF62 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1906 СПБ ЭБ at auction Katz - June 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1906 СПБ ЭБ at auction Numisbalt - May 14, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1906 СПБ ЭБ at auction AURORA - April 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 27, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1906 СПБ ЭБ at auction AURORA - March 23, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date March 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1906 СПБ ЭБ at auction Russiancoin - March 2, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1906 СПБ ЭБ at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price

