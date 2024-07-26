Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1905 СПБ АР (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1905 СПБ АР - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1905 СПБ АР - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 0,9 g
  • Pure silver (0,0145 oz) 0,45 g
  • Diameter 15,1 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 10,000,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1905
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction Prices (397)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1905 with mark СПБ АР. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 131 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 160,000. Bidding took place April 3, 2019.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1905 СПБ АР at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
114 $
Price in auction currency 105 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1905 СПБ АР at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 9 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1905 СПБ АР at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1905 СПБ АР at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1905 СПБ АР at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1905 СПБ АР at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1905 СПБ АР at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1905 СПБ АР at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1905 СПБ АР at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1905 СПБ АР at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1905 СПБ АР at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1905 СПБ АР at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1905 СПБ АР at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1905 СПБ АР at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1905 СПБ АР at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1905 СПБ АР at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1905 СПБ АР at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1905 СПБ АР at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1905 СПБ АР at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1905 СПБ АР at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1905 СПБ АР at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1905 СПБ АР at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1905 СПБ АР at auction RND - June 6, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1905 СПБ АР at auction RND - June 6, 2024
Seller RND
Date June 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1905 СПБ АР at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1905 СПБ АР at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1905 СПБ АР at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1905 СПБ АР at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1905 СПБ АР at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1905 СПБ АР at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1905 СПБ АР at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
