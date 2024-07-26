Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1905 СПБ АР (Russia, Nicholas II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 0,9 g
- Pure silver (0,0145 oz) 0,45 g
- Diameter 15,1 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 10,000,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1905
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction Prices (397)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1905 with mark СПБ АР. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 131 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 160,000. Bidding took place April 3, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Alexander (32)
- Antykwariat u Nilsa (1)
- AURORA (55)
- BAC (1)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Coins and Medals (14)
- Coins.ee (15)
- COINSNET (3)
- COINSTORE (1)
- Denga1700 (4)
- Empire (6)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Haljak coin auction (7)
- Heritage (3)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Imperial Coin (37)
- Katz (52)
- Klondike Auction (1)
- Künker (3)
- Marciniak (1)
- MS67 (19)
- MUNZE (12)
- New York Sale (3)
- Niemczyk (4)
- NIKO (2)
- Numisbalt (30)
- Numisor (6)
- OLNZ (1)
- Pegasus Auctions (2)
- Rare Coins (21)
- Rauch (1)
- RedSquare (15)
- RND (4)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (9)
- Russiancoin (12)
- Rzeszowski DA (5)
- SINCONA (1)
- Stare Monety (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- WAG (4)
- Знак (1)
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
114 $
Price in auction currency 105 EUR
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 19
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1905 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search