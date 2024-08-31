Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1904 СПБ АР (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1904 СПБ АР - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1904 СПБ АР - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Sincona AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 0,9 g
  • Pure silver (0,0145 oz) 0,45 g
  • Diameter 15,1 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 10

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1904
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1904 with mark СПБ АР. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1051 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 110,000. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
  • SINCONA (3)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1904 СПБ АР at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
83949 $
Price in auction currency 75000 CHF
Russia 5 Kopeks 1904 СПБ АР at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
72756 $
Price in auction currency 65000 CHF
Russia 5 Kopeks 1904 СПБ АР at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1904 СПБ АР at auction Heritage - January 5, 2015
Russia 5 Kopeks 1904 СПБ АР at auction Heritage - January 5, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2015
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1904 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas II Coins of Russia in 1904 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins 5 Kopeks
Category
Year
Search