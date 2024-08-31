Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1904 СПБ АР (Russia, Nicholas II)
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1904 with mark СПБ АР. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1051 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 110,000. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
83949 $
Price in auction currency 75000 CHF
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
72756 $
Price in auction currency 65000 CHF
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1904 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
