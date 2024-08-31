5 Kopeks 1904 СПБ АР (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1904 with mark СПБ АР. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1051 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 110,000. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

