Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1903 СПБ АР (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1903 СПБ АР - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1903 СПБ АР - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 0,9 g
  • Pure silver (0,0145 oz) 0,45 g
  • Diameter 15,1 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 9,000,005

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1903
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction Prices (152)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1903 with mark СПБ АР. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 188 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 575,000. Bidding took place November 3, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Russia 5 Kopeks 1903 СПБ АР at auction Восточно-европейский - July 27, 2024
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date July 27, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
291 $
Price in auction currency 25000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1903 СПБ АР at auction Russiancoin - July 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1903 СПБ АР at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1903 СПБ АР at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1903 СПБ АР at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1903 СПБ АР at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1903 СПБ АР at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1903 СПБ АР at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1903 СПБ АР at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date April 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1903 СПБ АР at auction RND - April 25, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1903 СПБ АР at auction RND - April 25, 2024
Seller RND
Date April 25, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 13000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1903 СПБ АР at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1903 СПБ АР at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1903 СПБ АР at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1903 СПБ АР at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1903 СПБ АР at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1903 СПБ АР at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1903 СПБ АР at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1903 СПБ АР at auction Katz - January 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1903 СПБ АР at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1903 СПБ АР at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1903 СПБ АР at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1903 СПБ АР at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1903 СПБ АР at auction RND - October 27, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1903 СПБ АР at auction RND - October 27, 2023
Seller RND
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1903 СПБ АР at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 21, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1903 СПБ АР at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1903 СПБ АР at auction Alexander - August 2, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1903 СПБ АР at auction Alexander - August 2, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 2, 2023
Condition MS67 ННР
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1903 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

