5 Kopeks 1903 СПБ АР (Russia, Nicholas II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 0,9 g
- Pure silver (0,0145 oz) 0,45 g
- Diameter 15,1 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 9,000,005
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1903
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction Prices (152)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1903 with mark СПБ АР. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 188 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 575,000. Bidding took place November 3, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date July 27, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
291 $
Price in auction currency 25000 RUB
Seller RND
Date April 25, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 13000 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
