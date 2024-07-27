5 Kopeks 1903 СПБ АР (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1903 with mark СПБ АР. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 188 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 575,000. Bidding took place November 3, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (12) UNC (86) AU (23) XF (8) VF (6) No grade (14) Condition (slab) MS67 (6) MS66 (7) MS65 (9) MS64 (9) MS63 (7) MS62 (16) MS61 (2) MS60 (4) AU58 (5) AU55 (2) AU53 (1) AU50 (4) XF45 (1) PF66 (3) PF65 (1) PF64 (2) PF63 (3) PF62 (1) DETAILS (1) CAMEO (1) ULTRA CAMEO (1) Service NGC (40) ННР (11) PCGS (11)

