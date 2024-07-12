Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1902 СПБ АР (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1902 СПБ АР - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1902 СПБ АР - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 0,9 g
  • Pure silver (0,0145 oz) 0,45 g
  • Diameter 15,1 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 6,000,009

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1902
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction Prices (221)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1902 with mark СПБ АР. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1043 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,200. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1902 СПБ АР at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1902 СПБ АР at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Seller Знак
Date July 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1902 СПБ АР at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1902 СПБ АР at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 700 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1902 СПБ АР at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1902 СПБ АР at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
68 $
Price in auction currency 6000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1902 СПБ АР at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1902 СПБ АР at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1902 СПБ АР at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1902 СПБ АР at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1902 СПБ АР at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1902 СПБ АР at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1902 СПБ АР at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1902 СПБ АР at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1902 СПБ АР at auction Russian Heritage - May 5, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition MS63 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1902 СПБ АР at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1902 СПБ АР at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1902 СПБ АР at auction RND - April 25, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1902 СПБ АР at auction RND - April 25, 2024
Seller RND
Date April 25, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1902 СПБ АР at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1902 СПБ АР at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1902 СПБ АР at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1902 СПБ АР at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1902 СПБ АР at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1902 СПБ АР at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1902 СПБ АР at auction Empire - March 28, 2024
Seller Empire
Date March 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1902 СПБ АР at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1902 СПБ АР at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1902 СПБ АР at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1902 СПБ АР at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1902 СПБ АР at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1902 СПБ АР at auction Katz - March 10, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1902 СПБ АР at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to buy?
Russia 5 Kopeks 1902 СПБ АР at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1902 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

