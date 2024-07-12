5 Kopeks 1902 СПБ АР (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1902 with mark СПБ АР. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1043 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,200. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

Сondition PROOF (3) UNC (119) AU (52) XF (18) VF (4) No grade (24) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) MS66 (5) MS65 (17) MS64 (15) MS63 (18) MS62 (5) MS61 (6) MS60 (7) AU58 (5) AU55 (3) AU53 (2) AU50 (7) XF45 (5) VF35 (3) PF67 (1) PF65 (1) ULTRA CAMEO (1) Service ННР (14) NGC (41) RNGA (2) CGC (4)

