Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1902 СПБ АР (Russia, Nicholas II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 0,9 g
- Pure silver (0,0145 oz) 0,45 g
- Diameter 15,1 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 6,000,009
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1902
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction Prices (221)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1902 with mark СПБ АР. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1043 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,200. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1902 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
