5 Kopeks 1901 СПБ АР (Russia, Nicholas II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 0,9 g
- Pure silver (0,0145 oz) 0,45 g
- Diameter 15,1 mm
- Edge Reeded
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1901
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1901 with mark СПБ АР. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 119 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 165,000. Bidding took place April 3, 2019.
- All companies
- Alexander (10)
- AURORA (8)
- Coins.ee (12)
- COINSNET (2)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Empire (1)
- Haljak coin auction (3)
- Heritage (1)
- Imperial Coin (3)
- Katz (3)
- Künker (2)
- MS67 (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numisbalt (2)
- Rare Coins (6)
- RND (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- SINCONA (3)
- Знак (1)
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS ННР
Selling price
165 $
Price in auction currency 15500 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date December 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date November 16, 2022
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date July 6, 2022
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
