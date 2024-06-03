Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1901 СПБ АР (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1901 СПБ АР - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1901 СПБ АР - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 0,9 g
  • Pure silver (0,0145 oz) 0,45 g
  • Diameter 15,1 mm
  • Edge Reeded

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1901
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction prices

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1901 with mark СПБ АР. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 119 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 165,000. Bidding took place April 3, 2019.

  • All companies
  • Alexander (10)
  • AURORA (8)
  • Coins.ee (12)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Haljak coin auction (3)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Imperial Coin (3)
  • Katz (3)
  • Künker (2)
  • MS67 (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Rare Coins (6)
  • RND (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1901 СПБ АР at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1901 СПБ АР at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
78 $
Price in auction currency 72 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1901 СПБ АР at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1901 СПБ АР at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS ННР
Selling price
165 $
Price in auction currency 15500 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1901 СПБ АР at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1901 СПБ АР at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1901 СПБ АР at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1901 СПБ АР at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1901 СПБ АР at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1901 СПБ АР at auction Katz - October 15, 2023
Seller Katz
Date October 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1901 СПБ АР at auction AURORA - October 5, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1901 СПБ АР at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1901 СПБ АР at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1901 СПБ АР at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Seller Знак
Date July 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1901 СПБ АР at auction AURORA - June 15, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1901 СПБ АР at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1901 СПБ АР at auction AURORA - March 23, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date March 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1901 СПБ АР at auction COINSNET - December 4, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1901 СПБ АР at auction COINSNET - December 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date December 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1901 СПБ АР at auction Alexander - November 16, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1901 СПБ АР at auction Alexander - November 16, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date November 16, 2022
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1901 СПБ АР at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1901 СПБ АР at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1901 СПБ АР at auction AURORA - July 6, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date July 6, 2022
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1901 СПБ АР at auction Coins.ee - May 29, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1901 СПБ АР at auction Coins.ee - May 29, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date May 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1901 СПБ АР at auction Coins.ee - May 29, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1901 СПБ АР at auction Coins.ee - May 29, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date May 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1901 СПБ АР at auction Russiancoin - May 26, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1901 СПБ АР at auction Alexander - May 11, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1901 СПБ АР at auction Alexander - May 11, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1901 СПБ АР at auction Coins.ee - April 30, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1901 СПБ АР at auction Coins.ee - April 30, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1901 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search