Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1899 СПБ АГ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1899 СПБ АГ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1899 СПБ АГ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Imperial Coin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 0,9 g
  • Pure silver (0,0145 oz) 0,45 g
  • Diameter 15,1 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 4,605,022

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1899
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction Prices (101) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1899 with mark СПБ АГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 204 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 260,000. Bidding took place September 11, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (11)
  • ARTMAXIMUM (2)
  • AURORA (13)
  • Coins and Medals (3)
  • Coins.ee (3)
  • Denga1700 (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Imperial Coin (14)
  • Katz (13)
  • MS67 (7)
  • MUNZE (3)
  • NIKO (1)
  • Numisbalt (5)
  • Rare Coins (8)
  • RedSquare (2)
  • RND (2)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Russiancoin (6)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Знак (2)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1899 СПБ АГ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1899 СПБ АГ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 3600 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1899 СПБ АГ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1899 СПБ АГ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition PF65 ННР
Selling price
3739 $
Price in auction currency 330000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1899 СПБ АГ at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1899 СПБ АГ at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1899 СПБ АГ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1899 СПБ АГ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition AU55 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1899 СПБ АГ at auction Russiancoin - May 30, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******

Russia 5 Kopeks 1899 СПБ АГ at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1899 СПБ АГ at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1899 СПБ АГ at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Russia 5 Kopeks 1899 СПБ АГ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1899 СПБ АГ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1899 СПБ АГ at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Russia 5 Kopeks 1899 СПБ АГ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1899 СПБ АГ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition AU55 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1899 СПБ АГ at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Russia 5 Kopeks 1899 СПБ АГ at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1899 СПБ АГ at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition PF65 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1899 СПБ АГ at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******

Russia 5 Kopeks 1899 СПБ АГ at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1899 СПБ АГ at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Russia 5 Kopeks 1899 СПБ АГ at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Russia 5 Kopeks 1899 СПБ АГ at auction Katz - January 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******

Russia 5 Kopeks 1899 СПБ АГ at auction MUNZE - January 8, 2024
Seller MUNZE
Date January 8, 2024
Condition AU58 CGC
Selling price
******

Russia 5 Kopeks 1899 СПБ АГ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1899 СПБ АГ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

