5 Kopeks 1899 СПБ АГ (Russia, Nicholas II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 0,9 g
- Pure silver (0,0145 oz) 0,45 g
- Diameter 15,1 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 4,605,022
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1899
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1899 with mark СПБ АГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 204 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 260,000. Bidding took place September 11, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 3600 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition PF65 ННР
Selling price
3739 $
Price in auction currency 330000 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MUNZE
Date January 8, 2024
Condition AU58 CGC
Selling price
******
