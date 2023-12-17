25 Kopeks 1901 (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1901 . This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5913 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 19,000. Bidding took place March 18, 2008.

Сondition PROOF (42) UNC (4) AU (1) XF (1) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS62 (1) PF67 (1) PF66 (3) PF64 (6) PF63 (7) PF62 (10) PF61 (5) CAMEO (8) PL (2) Service NGC (14) ННР (1) PCGS (8) Other filters Coins from collections (1)

Seller All companies

Adolph Hess & Bank Leu (1)

Alexander (7)

Coins.ee (2)

Empire (4)

Gorny & Mosch (3)

Heritage (4)

Imperial Coin (1)

Künker (2)

New York Sale (1)

Rare Coins (14)

Rauch (1)

RND (3)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russian Heritage (1)

SINCONA (3)

Stack's (2)

WCN (1)