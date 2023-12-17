Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

25 Kopeks 1901 (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 25 Kopeks 1901 - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 25 Kopeks 1901 - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,9)
  • Weight 5 g
  • Pure silver (0,1447 oz) 4,5 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 25 Kopeks
  • Year 1901
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (51)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1901 . This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5913 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 19,000. Bidding took place March 18, 2008.

  • All companies
  • Adolph Hess & Bank Leu (1)
  • Alexander (7)
  • Coins.ee (2)
  • Empire (4)
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Heritage (4)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Rare Coins (14)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RND (3)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Stack's (2)
  • WCN (1)
Russia 25 Kopeks 1901 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition PF61 NGC
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1901 at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition PF62
Selling price
10801 $
Price in auction currency 1000000 RUB
Russia 25 Kopeks 1901 at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1901 at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition PF61 NGC
Selling price
5418 $
Price in auction currency 5000 EUR
Russia 25 Kopeks 1901 at auction Rare Coins - October 2, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 2, 2021
Condition PF63 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1901 at auction Imperial Coin - May 5, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 5, 2020
Condition PF62
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1901 at auction Rare Coins - April 4, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition PF63
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1901 at auction SINCONA - October 21, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date October 21, 2019
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1901 at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1901 at auction Russian Heritage - April 20, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 20, 2019
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1901 at auction RND - September 29, 2018
Seller RND
Date September 29, 2018
Condition PF64 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1901 at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2018
Condition PF63
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1901 at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2018
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1901 at auction RND - April 15, 2018
Seller RND
Date April 15, 2018
Condition PF64 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1901 at auction Rare Coins - November 11, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 11, 2017
Condition PF62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1901 at auction Rare Coins - November 11, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 11, 2017
Condition PF63
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1901 at auction Rare Coins - June 10, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 10, 2017
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1901 at auction Heritage - April 10, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date April 10, 2017
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1901 at auction Alexander - March 24, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date March 24, 2017
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1901 at auction Alexander - December 16, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date December 16, 2016
Condition MS62 PL
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1901 at auction Rare Coins - November 12, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 12, 2016
Condition PR62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 25 Kopeks 1901 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

