25 Kopeks 1901 (Russia, Nicholas II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,9)
- Weight 5 g
- Pure silver (0,1447 oz) 4,5 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 25 Kopeks
- Year 1901
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1901 . This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5913 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 19,000. Bidding took place March 18, 2008.
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition PF62
Selling price
10801 $
Price in auction currency 1000000 RUB
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition PF61 NGC
Selling price
5418 $
Price in auction currency 5000 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 2, 2021
Condition PF63 ННР
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 5, 2020
Condition PF62
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 21, 2019
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 20, 2019
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller RND
Date September 29, 2018
Condition PF64 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2018
Condition PF63
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2018
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
Seller RND
Date April 15, 2018
Condition PF64 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 11, 2017
Condition PF62 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 11, 2017
Condition PF63
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 10, 2017
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 10, 2017
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date December 16, 2016
Condition MS62 PL
Selling price
