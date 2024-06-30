Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

25 Kopeks 1900 (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 25 Kopeks 1900 - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 25 Kopeks 1900 - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,9)
  • Weight 5 g
  • Pure silver (0,1447 oz) 4,5 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 584,004

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 25 Kopeks
  • Year 1900
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (202)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1900 . This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 13393 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 15,500. Bidding took place August 15, 2013.

Russia 25 Kopeks 1900 at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
1248 $
Price in auction currency 1150 EUR
Russia 25 Kopeks 1900 at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
6968 $
Price in auction currency 6500 EUR
Russia 25 Kopeks 1900 at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1900 at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1900 at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1900 at auction Pesek Auctions - March 27, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date March 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1900 at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1900 at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1900 at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1900 at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1900 at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1900 at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1900 at auction AURORA - November 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1900 at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1900 at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1900 at auction RedSquare - June 4, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date June 4, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1900 at auction Numisbalt - May 14, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1900 at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 27, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 27, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1900 at auction Coins.ee - April 23, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 23, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1900 at auction MDC Monaco - April 22, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date April 22, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1900 at auction Знак - March 10, 2023
Seller Знак
Date March 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 25 Kopeks 1900 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

