Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
25 Kopeks 1900 (Russia, Nicholas II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,9)
- Weight 5 g
- Pure silver (0,1447 oz) 4,5 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 584,004
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 25 Kopeks
- Year 1900
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (202)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1900 . This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 13393 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 15,500. Bidding took place August 15, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
1248 $
Price in auction currency 1150 EUR
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
6968 $
Price in auction currency 6500 EUR
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date March 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller RedSquare
Date June 4, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 27, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 23, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller MDC Monaco
Date April 22, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
