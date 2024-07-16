Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

25 Kopeks 1895 (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 25 Kopeks 1895 - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 25 Kopeks 1895 - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,9)
  • Weight 5 g
  • Pure silver (0,1447 oz) 4,5 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,000,004

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 25 Kopeks
  • Year 1895
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (455)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1895 . This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 909 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 15,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Russia 25 Kopeks 1895 at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1895 at auction Leu - July 16, 2024
Seller Leu
Date July 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1340 $
Price in auction currency 1200 CHF
Russia 25 Kopeks 1895 at auction Empire - July 11, 2024
Seller Empire
Date July 11, 2024
Condition MS65 CPRC
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1895 at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 25 Kopeks 1895 at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
114 $
Price in auction currency 10066 RUB
Russia 25 Kopeks 1895 at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Russia 25 Kopeks 1895 at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1895 at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Russia 25 Kopeks 1895 at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF45
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1895 at auction Heritage - June 6, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 6, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1895 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 25 Kopeks 1895 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1895 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 25 Kopeks 1895 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1895 at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Russia 25 Kopeks 1895 at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1895 at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Russia 25 Kopeks 1895 at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1895 at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1895 at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1895 at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Russia 25 Kopeks 1895 at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1895 at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia 25 Kopeks 1895 at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1895 at auction Empire - March 28, 2024
Seller Empire
Date March 28, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1895 at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Russia 25 Kopeks 1895 at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1895 at auction MS67 - March 13, 2024
Seller MS67
Date March 13, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1895 at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia 25 Kopeks 1895 at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1895 at auction Katz - March 10, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 25 Kopeks 1895 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
