25 Kopeks 1895 (Russia, Nicholas II)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1895 . This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 909 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 15,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Сondition PROOF (20) UNC (160) AU (105) XF (89) VF (45) F (6) No grade (27) Condition (slab) MS66 (2) MS65 (21) MS64 (27) MS63 (23) MS62 (43) MS61 (20) MS60 (2) AU58 (17) AU55 (14) AU53 (6) AU50 (7) XF45 (11) XF40 (6) VF35 (2) VF30 (5) VF25 (1) F12 (1) PF66 (1) PF65 (5) PF64 (5) PF63 (1) PF62 (3) DETAILS (3) Service ННР (33) CPRC (1) NGC (107) PCGS (12) RNGA (6) ANACS (2)

