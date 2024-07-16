Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
25 Kopeks 1895 (Russia, Nicholas II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,9)
- Weight 5 g
- Pure silver (0,1447 oz) 4,5 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,000,004
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 25 Kopeks
- Year 1895
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (455)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1895 . This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 909 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 15,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
114 $
Price in auction currency 10066 RUB
Seller Heritage
Date June 6, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Empire
Date March 28, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date March 13, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 25 Kopeks 1895 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
