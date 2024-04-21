20 Kopeks 1917 ВС (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1917 with mark ВС. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31353 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,463. Bidding took place April 7, 2017.

Сondition PROOF (11) UNC (102) AU (22) XF (26) VF (2) No grade (5) Condition (slab) MS67 (4) MS66 (7) MS65 (15) MS64 (15) MS63 (16) MS62 (12) MS61 (3) MS60 (2) AU58 (2) AU55 (1) AU53 (1) VF20 (1) PF66 (2) PF65 (1) PF64 (2) PF63 (2) PF62 (1) DETAILS (2) ULTRA CAMEO (1) Service NGC (43) ННР (14) PCGS (6) CGC (1) RNGA (1)

