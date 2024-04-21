Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1917 ВС (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1917 ВС - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 20 Kopeks 1917 ВС - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 3,6 g
  • Pure silver (0,0579 oz) 1,8 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 3,500,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1917
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction Prices (172)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1917 with mark ВС. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31353 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,463. Bidding took place April 7, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (36)
  • AURORA (20)
  • Coins and Medals (3)
  • Coins.ee (4)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • COINSTORE (1)
  • Empire (9)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Imperial Coin (10)
  • Katz (7)
  • Künker (10)
  • Macho & Chlapovič (1)
  • MS67 (4)
  • MUNZE (3)
  • New York Sale (3)
  • Niemczyk (3)
  • Nihon (1)
  • Numimarket (4)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Rare Coins (16)
  • Rauch (2)
  • RedSquare (1)
  • RND (4)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • Rzeszowski DA (2)
  • SINCONA (6)
  • Stack's (3)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • WCN (3)
Russia 20 Kopeks 1917 ВС at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1917 ВС at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1917 ВС at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1917 ВС at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1917 ВС at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
1091 $
Price in auction currency 100000 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1917 ВС at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1917 ВС at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1917 ВС at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1917 ВС at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1917 ВС at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
1877 $
Price in auction currency 176677 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1917 ВС at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1917 ВС at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1917 ВС at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS65
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1917 ВС at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1917 ВС at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1917 ВС at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1917 ВС at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1917 ВС at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1917 ВС at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1917 ВС at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1917 ВС at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1917 ВС at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1917 ВС at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1917 ВС at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1917 ВС at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1917 ВС at auction AURORA - December 21, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1917 ВС at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1917 ВС at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1917 ВС at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1917 ВС at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1917 ВС at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1917 ВС at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1917 ВС at auction Alexander - November 22, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1917 ВС at auction Alexander - November 22, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date November 22, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1917 ВС at auction AURORA - November 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1917 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

