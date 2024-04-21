Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1917 ВС (Russia, Nicholas II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 3,6 g
- Pure silver (0,0579 oz) 1,8 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 3,500,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1917
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction Prices (172)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1917 with mark ВС. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31353 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,463. Bidding took place April 7, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
1091 $
Price in auction currency 100000 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
1877 $
Price in auction currency 176677 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date November 22, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
