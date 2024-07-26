Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1916 ВС (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1916 ВС - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 20 Kopeks 1916 ВС - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Imperial Coin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 3,6 g
  • Pure silver (0,0579 oz) 1,8 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 131,670,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1916
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction Prices (280)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1916 with mark ВС. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1709 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,900. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Russia 20 Kopeks 1916 ВС at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 2000 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1916 ВС at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1916 ВС at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 52 EUR
Russia 20 Kopeks 1916 ВС at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1916 ВС at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1916 ВС at auction MS67 - June 20, 2024
Seller MS67
Date June 20, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1916 ВС at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1916 ВС at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1916 ВС at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1916 ВС at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1916 ВС at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1916 ВС at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1916 ВС at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1916 ВС at auction AURORA - May 30, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1916 ВС at auction Russian Heritage - May 5, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1916 ВС at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1916 ВС at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1916 ВС at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS67 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1916 ВС at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1916 ВС at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1916 ВС at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS64 ANACS
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1916 ВС at auction Russiancoin - April 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 11, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1916 ВС at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1916 ВС at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1916 ВС at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1916 ВС at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1916 ВС at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1916 ВС at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1916 ВС at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1916 ВС at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1916 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

