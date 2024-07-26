20 Kopeks 1916 ВС (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1916 with mark ВС. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1709 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,900. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Сondition PROOF (26) UNC (199) AU (13) XF (11) VF (1) No grade (26) Condition (slab) MS68 (2) MS67 (17) MS66 (40) MS65 (47) MS64 (19) MS63 (7) MS62 (6) MS61 (3) AU58 (2) AU55 (1) PF67 (2) PF66 (4) PF65 (3) PF64 (7) PF62 (1) PF61 (4) DETAILS (2) CAMEO (5) ULTRA CAMEO (1) Service NGC (100) ННР (31) RNGA (7) ANACS (1) NGS (1) PCGS (9) CGC (1) PCG (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (19)

Auctiones (1)

AURORA (24)

Cieszyńskie CN (1)

Coins and Medals (1)

Coins.ee (5)

COINSNET (1)

COINSTORE (8)

Denga1700 (4)

Empire (3)

Haljak coin auction (14)

Heritage (9)

Höhn (2)

Imperial Coin (36)

Karamitsos (1)

Katz (28)

Klondike Auction (2)

Künker (3)

La Galerie Numismatique (1)

Marciniak (1)

MS67 (20)

MUNZE (7)

New York Sale (3)

Niemczyk (4)

NIKO (5)

Nuance Auction Galleries, Inc. (2)

Numimarket (1)

Numisbalt (13)

Numismatica Luciani (1)

Numisor (2)

Rare Coins (10)

RND (1)

Russian Heritage (12)

Russiancoin (22)

SINCONA (3)

Soler y Llach (1)

Stack's (2)

Stary Sklep (1)

Tauler & Fau (3)

TMAJK sro (1)

Universum Coins GmbH (1)

Знак (1)