Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1916 ВС (Russia, Nicholas II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 3,6 g
- Pure silver (0,0579 oz) 1,8 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 131,670,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1916
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction Prices (280)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1916 with mark ВС. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1709 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,900. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 2000 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 52 EUR
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date June 20, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS67 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS64 ANACS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
