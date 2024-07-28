Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1915 ВС (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1915 ВС - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 20 Kopeks 1915 ВС - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Imperial Coin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 3,6 g
  • Pure silver (0,0579 oz) 1,8 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 105,500,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1915
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction Prices (729)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1915 with mark ВС. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 164 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 360,000. Bidding took place April 24, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (4)
  • Alexander (46)
  • Aureo & Calicó (3)
  • AURORA (20)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Coinhouse (3)
  • Coins and Medals (12)
  • Coins.ee (26)
  • COINSNET (4)
  • COINSTORE (10)
  • Denga1700 (4)
  • Empire (4)
  • Erwin Dietrich (1)
  • Frühwald (3)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (5)
  • Haljak coin auction (7)
  • Heritage (17)
  • Hermes Auctions (2)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
  • Imperial Coin (88)
  • Janas (1)
  • Karamitsos (5)
  • Katz (95)
  • Klondike Auction (1)
  • Künker (5)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • MS67 (44)
  • MUNZE (18)
  • Naumann (1)
  • New York Sale (2)
  • Niemczyk (12)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numis.be (1)
  • Numisbalt (44)
  • Numismatica Ferrarese (4)
  • Numismática Leilões (2)
  • Numisor (2)
  • OLNZ (1)
  • Pegasus Auctions (4)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Rare Coins (23)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RedSquare (16)
  • RND (2)
  • Roschberg Mynthandel AS (1)
  • Russian Heritage (46)
  • Russiancoin (60)
  • Rzeszowski DA (19)
  • SINCONA (12)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • Stack's (8)
  • Stephen Album (3)
  • Tauler & Fau (9)
  • TMAJK sro (1)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (8)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
  • VL Nummus (6)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date July 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1915 ВС at auction Russiancoin - July 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1915 ВС at auction Russiancoin - July 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1915 ВС at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 11 EUR
Russia 20 Kopeks 1915 ВС at auction Hermes Auctions - July 22, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 200 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1915 ВС at auction Hermes Auctions - July 22, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1915 ВС at auction Stephen Album - July 23, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date July 23, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1915 ВС at auction Empire - July 11, 2024
Seller Empire
Date July 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1915 ВС at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1915 ВС at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1915 ВС at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1915 ВС at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1915 ВС at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1915 ВС at auction Frühwald - June 30, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1915 ВС at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1915 ВС at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1915 ВС at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1915 ВС at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1915 ВС at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1915 ВС at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1915 ВС at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1915 ВС at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Where to buy?
Russia 20 Kopeks 1915 ВС at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
To auction
Russia 20 Kopeks 1915 ВС at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
To auction
Russia 20 Kopeks 1915 ВС at auction Aste - September 19, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1915 ВС at auction Aste - September 19, 2024
Seller Aste
Date September 19, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1915 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas II Coins of Russia in 1915 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins 20 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search