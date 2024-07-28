Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1915 ВС (Russia, Nicholas II)
Photo by: Imperial Coin
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 3,6 g
- Pure silver (0,0579 oz) 1,8 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 105,500,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1915
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction Prices (729)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1915 with mark ВС. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 164 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 360,000. Bidding took place April 24, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 200 RUB
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS ННР
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date July 23, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Frühwald
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1915 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
