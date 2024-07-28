20 Kopeks 1915 ВС (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1915 with mark ВС. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 164 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 360,000. Bidding took place April 24, 2019.

