20 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ВС (Russia, Nicholas II)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1913 with mark СПБ ВС. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 135 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 825,000. Bidding took place November 8, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (33) PROOFLIKE (3) UNC (228) AU (37) XF (9) VF (1) No grade (20) Condition (slab) MS67 (10) MS66 (57) MS65 (29) MS64 (25) MS63 (15) MS62 (4) MS61 (1) MS60 (1) AU58 (7) AU55 (10) AU50 (1) XF45 (1) XF40 (1) PF67 (2) PF66 (5) PF65 (1) PF64 (9) PF63 (1) PF62 (5) PF61 (3) PL64 (3) DETAILS (11) CAMEO (7) ULTRA CAMEO (2) Service NGC (117) ННР (40) RNGA (8) NGS (1) PCGS (6) CGC (1)

