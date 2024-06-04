Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ВС (Russia, Nicholas II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 3,6 g
- Pure silver (0,0579 oz) 1,8 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1913
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1913 with mark СПБ ВС. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 135 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 825,000. Bidding took place November 8, 2023.
