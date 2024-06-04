Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ВС (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ВС - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 20 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ВС - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Imperial Coin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 3,6 g
  • Pure silver (0,0579 oz) 1,8 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1913
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction Prices (335) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1913 with mark СПБ ВС. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 135 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 825,000. Bidding took place November 8, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (28)
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • AURORA (22)
  • CHS Basel Numismatics (4)
  • Coins and Medals (3)
  • Coins.ee (17)
  • COINSNET (4)
  • COINSTORE (1)
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • Denga1700 (5)
  • Empire (3)
  • Frühwald (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Haljak coin auction (6)
  • Heritage (5)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Imperial Coin (38)
  • Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. (1)
  • Janas (1)
  • Karamitsos (2)
  • Katz (44)
  • Klondike Auction (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • MS67 (12)
  • MUNZE (11)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Niemczyk (4)
  • NIKO (2)
  • Nuance Auction Galleries, Inc. (2)
  • Numisbalt (38)
  • Numismatica Luciani (1)
  • Numisor (2)
  • Pegasus Auctions (1)
  • Rare Coins (13)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RedSquare (5)
  • RND (1)
  • Russian Heritage (12)
  • Russiancoin (16)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • Stack's (5)
  • Taisei (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (3)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • VL Nummus (5)
Russia 20 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ВС at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 44 EUR
Russia 20 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ВС at auction Frühwald - June 30, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ВС at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ВС at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ВС at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ВС at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ВС at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ВС at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 1500 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ВС at auction CHS Basel Numismatics - June 6, 2024
Seller CHS Basel Numismatics
Date June 6, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ВС at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ВС at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ВС at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ВС at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ВС at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ВС at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ВС at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ВС at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ВС at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ВС at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ВС at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ВС at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ВС at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ВС at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ВС at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ВС at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ВС at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ВС at auction AURORA - May 30, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ВС at auction Russian Heritage - May 5, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ВС at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ВС at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ВС at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ВС at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS67 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ВС at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Russia 20 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ВС at auction CoinsNB - August 10, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date August 10, 2024
Condition UNC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1913 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas II Coins of Russia in 1913 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins 20 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Category
Year
Search