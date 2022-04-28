Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ЭБ (Russia, Nicholas II)
Auction Prices (19) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1913 with mark СПБ ЭБ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 152 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 700,000. Bidding took place April 3, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Alexander (4)
- COINSNET (1)
- Empire (1)
- Haljak coin auction (1)
- Heritage (4)
- MS67 (1)
- Rare Coins (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- SINCONA (3)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 28, 2022
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
6333 $
Price in auction currency 6000 EUR
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2020
Condition PF63
Selling price
3450 $
Price in auction currency 3450 USD
Seller MS67
Date April 3, 2019
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 24, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date December 16, 2016
Condition PF62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 12, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 22, 2015
Condition PF62 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 8, 2014
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date March 28, 2014
Condition PF63
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2013
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2013
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1913 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search