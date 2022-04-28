Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ЭБ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ЭБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 20 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ЭБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Sincona AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 3,6 g
  • Pure silver (0,0579 oz) 1,8 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 4,250,017

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1913
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1913 with mark СПБ ЭБ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 152 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 700,000. Bidding took place April 3, 2019.

Russia 20 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ЭБ at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 28, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 28, 2022
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
6333 $
Price in auction currency 6000 EUR
Russia 20 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ЭБ at auction Alexander - March 20, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2020
Condition PF63
Selling price
3450 $
Price in auction currency 3450 USD
Russia 20 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ЭБ at auction Haljak coin auction - October 19, 2019
Seller Haljak coin auction
Date October 19, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ЭБ at auction COINSNET - June 9, 2019
Seller COINSNET
Date June 9, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ЭБ at auction MS67 - April 3, 2019
Seller MS67
Date April 3, 2019
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ЭБ at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 24, 2018
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 24, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ЭБ at auction Alexander - December 16, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date December 16, 2016
Condition PF62
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ЭБ at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - November 12, 2016
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 12, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ЭБ at auction Empire - June 4, 2016
Seller Empire
Date June 4, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ЭБ at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ЭБ at auction Heritage - September 22, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date September 22, 2015
Condition PF62 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ЭБ at auction Rare Coins - November 8, 2014
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 8, 2014
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ЭБ at auction Alexander - September 19, 2014
Seller Alexander
Date September 19, 2014
Condition PF62
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ЭБ at auction Alexander - March 28, 2014
Seller Alexander
Date March 28, 2014
Condition PF63
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ЭБ at auction SINCONA - October 16, 2013
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ЭБ at auction Heritage - April 23, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2013
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ЭБ at auction Heritage - January 7, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2013
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ЭБ at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ЭБ at auction Heritage - May 1, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date May 1, 2012
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1913 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

