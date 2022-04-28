20 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ЭБ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1913 with mark СПБ ЭБ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 152 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 700,000. Bidding took place April 3, 2019.

Сondition PROOF (16) UNC (3) Condition (slab) PF66 (1) PF65 (2) PF64 (3) PF63 (2) PF62 (3) CAMEO (6) ULTRA CAMEO (1) Service NGC (7)