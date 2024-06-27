Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1911 СПБ ЭБ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1911 СПБ ЭБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 20 Kopeks 1911 СПБ ЭБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Imperial Coin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 3,6 g
  • Pure silver (0,0579 oz) 1,8 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 8,000,011

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1911
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction Prices (130)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1911 with mark СПБ ЭБ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 175 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 175,000. Bidding took place June 26, 2019.

Russia 20 Kopeks 1911 СПБ ЭБ at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1911 СПБ ЭБ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1911 СПБ ЭБ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1911 СПБ ЭБ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
106 $
Price in auction currency 10000 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1911 СПБ ЭБ at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1911 СПБ ЭБ at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
104 $
Price in auction currency 9800 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1911 СПБ ЭБ at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1911 СПБ ЭБ at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition MS66 RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1911 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1911 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1911 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1911 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1911 СПБ ЭБ at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1911 СПБ ЭБ at auction Russiancoin - December 7, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 7, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1911 СПБ ЭБ at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1911 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins and Medals - September 21, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1911 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins and Medals - September 21, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1911 СПБ ЭБ at auction Stack's - September 14, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1911 СПБ ЭБ at auction Stack's - September 14, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date September 14, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1911 СПБ ЭБ at auction Russiancoin - August 31, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 31, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1911 СПБ ЭБ at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1911 СПБ ЭБ at auction Russiancoin - June 22, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 22, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1911 СПБ ЭБ at auction Numisbalt - May 14, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1911 СПБ ЭБ at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 13, 2023
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 13, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1911 СПБ ЭБ at auction Alexander - January 11, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1911 СПБ ЭБ at auction Alexander - January 11, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date January 11, 2023
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1911 СПБ ЭБ at auction AURORA - December 21, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1911 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins.ee - December 11, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1911 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins.ee - December 11, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 11, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1911 СПБ ЭБ at auction Alexander - January 14, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1911 СПБ ЭБ at auction Alexander - January 14, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date January 14, 2023
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1911 СПБ ЭБ at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
