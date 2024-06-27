Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1911 СПБ ЭБ (Russia, Nicholas II)
Photo by: Imperial Coin
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 3,6 g
- Pure silver (0,0579 oz) 1,8 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 8,000,011
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1911
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction Prices (130)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1911 with mark СПБ ЭБ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 175 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 175,000. Bidding took place June 26, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)
- Alexander (12)
- Auctiones (1)
- AURORA (14)
- CNG (1)
- Coins and Medals (2)
- Coins.ee (4)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Haljak coin auction (6)
- Heritage (2)
- Imperial Coin (15)
- Janas (1)
- Katz (10)
- MS67 (9)
- MUNZE (4)
- NIKO (4)
- Numisbalt (4)
- Numisor (1)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Rare Coins (8)
- RedSquare (1)
- RND (2)
- Russian Heritage (7)
- Russiancoin (12)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- SINCONA (3)
- Stack's (1)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
106 $
Price in auction currency 10000 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
104 $
Price in auction currency 9800 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition MS66 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 7, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date September 14, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 13, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date January 11, 2023
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 11, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 7
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1911 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search