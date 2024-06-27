20 Kopeks 1911 СПБ ЭБ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1911 with mark СПБ ЭБ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 175 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 175,000. Bidding took place June 26, 2019.

Сondition PROOF (13) UNC (77) AU (18) XF (5) VF (2) No grade (14) Condition (slab) MS67 (8) MS66 (18) MS65 (8) MS64 (3) MS63 (5) MS62 (10) AU58 (2) AU55 (3) AU50 (1) VF35 (1) PF67 (2) PF66 (2) PF65 (2) PF64 (2) PF62 (2) DETAILS (1) CAMEO (1) Service ННР (11) RNGA (9) NGC (37) CGC (1)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)

Alexander (12)

Auctiones (1)

AURORA (14)

CNG (1)

Coins and Medals (2)

Coins.ee (4)

Denga1700 (1)

Haljak coin auction (6)

Heritage (2)

Imperial Coin (15)

Janas (1)

Katz (10)

MS67 (9)

MUNZE (4)

NIKO (4)

Numisbalt (4)

Numisor (1)

Pesek Auctions (1)

Rare Coins (8)

RedSquare (1)

RND (2)

Russian Heritage (7)

Russiancoin (12)

Rzeszowski DA (1)

SINCONA (3)

Stack's (1)

Universum Coins GmbH (1)