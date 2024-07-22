20 Kopeks 1909 СПБ ЭБ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1909 with mark СПБ ЭБ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 262 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 220,000. Bidding took place September 11, 2019.

Сondition PROOF (8) UNC (123) AU (26) XF (16) VF (2) No grade (31) Condition (slab) MS67 (5) MS66 (32) MS65 (10) MS64 (16) MS63 (5) MS62 (9) MS61 (1) MS60 (2) AU58 (1) AU55 (2) AU53 (4) AU50 (2) XF40 (2) PF66 (3) DETAILS (3) CAMEO (3) Service NGC (52) ННР (14) RNGA (4) PCGS (1) ANACS (1)

