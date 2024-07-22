Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1909 СПБ ЭБ (Russia, Nicholas II)
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1909 with mark СПБ ЭБ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 262 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 220,000. Bidding took place September 11, 2019.
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
193 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
283 $
Price in auction currency 25000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS64
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Frühwald
Date February 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1909 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
