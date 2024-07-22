Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1909 СПБ ЭБ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1909 СПБ ЭБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 20 Kopeks 1909 СПБ ЭБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 3,6 g
  • Pure silver (0,0579 oz) 1,8 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 18,875,011

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1909
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction Prices (208)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1909 with mark СПБ ЭБ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 262 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 220,000. Bidding took place September 11, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Alexander (10)
  • ARTMAXIMUM (1)
  • AURORA (13)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Coins and Medals (6)
  • Coins.ee (2)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • COINSTORE (1)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Haljak coin auction (11)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Imperial Coin (26)
  • Katz (31)
  • MS67 (10)
  • MUNZE (6)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • NIKO (4)
  • Numisbalt (10)
  • Pegasus Auctions (1)
  • Rare Coins (7)
  • RedSquare (3)
  • RND (3)
  • Russian Heritage (10)
  • Russiancoin (23)
  • Rzeszowski DA (4)
  • Savoca Numismatik (1)
  • Silicua Coins (1)
  • SINCONA (5)
  • TMAJK sro (1)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (2)
  • WCN (1)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
Russia 20 Kopeks 1909 СПБ ЭБ at auction Hermes Auctions - July 22, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1909 СПБ ЭБ at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1909 СПБ ЭБ at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
193 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Russia 20 Kopeks 1909 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1909 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
283 $
Price in auction currency 25000 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1909 СПБ ЭБ at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1909 СПБ ЭБ at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1909 СПБ ЭБ at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1909 СПБ ЭБ at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1909 СПБ ЭБ at auction Russian Heritage - May 5, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1909 СПБ ЭБ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1909 СПБ ЭБ at auction RND - April 25, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1909 СПБ ЭБ at auction RND - April 25, 2024
Seller RND
Date April 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1909 СПБ ЭБ at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1909 СПБ ЭБ at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1909 СПБ ЭБ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1909 СПБ ЭБ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1909 СПБ ЭБ at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1909 СПБ ЭБ at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1909 СПБ ЭБ at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1909 СПБ ЭБ at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1909 СПБ ЭБ at auction Russian Heritage - March 3, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1909 СПБ ЭБ at auction Frühwald - February 18, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date February 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1909 СПБ ЭБ at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1909 СПБ ЭБ at auction Katz - January 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1909 СПБ ЭБ at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1909 СПБ ЭБ at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date January 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1909 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1909 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Russia 20 Kopeks 1909 СПБ ЭБ at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
To auction
Russia 20 Kopeks 1909 СПБ ЭБ at auction Aste - September 19, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1909 СПБ ЭБ at auction Aste - September 19, 2024
Seller Aste
Date September 19, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1909 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas II Coins of Russia in 1909 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins 20 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search