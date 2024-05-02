Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1910 СПБ ЭБ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1910 СПБ ЭБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 20 Kopeks 1910 СПБ ЭБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 3,6 g
  • Pure silver (0,0579 oz) 1,8 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 11,000,009

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1910
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction Prices (161)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1910 with mark СПБ ЭБ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1017 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)
  • Agora (1)
  • Alexander (7)
  • ARTMAXIMUM (1)
  • AURORA (18)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • Coins.ee (3)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Haljak coin auction (4)
  • Heritage (8)
  • Imperial Coin (12)
  • Katz (18)
  • Künker (1)
  • Macho & Chlapovič (1)
  • MS67 (9)
  • MUNZE (14)
  • New York Sale (4)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • NIKO (4)
  • Numisbalt (6)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Rare Coins (5)
  • RedSquare (3)
  • RND (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (5)
  • Russiancoin (9)
  • Rzeszowski DA (6)
  • Savoca Numismatik (1)
  • SINCONA (4)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • WCN (1)
  • Wójcicki (2)
Russia 20 Kopeks 1910 СПБ ЭБ at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 3000 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1910 СПБ ЭБ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1910 СПБ ЭБ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1910 СПБ ЭБ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1910 СПБ ЭБ at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 1950 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1910 СПБ ЭБ at auction Katz - January 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1910 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1910 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1910 СПБ ЭБ at auction New York Sale - January 11, 2024
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2024
Condition PF63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1910 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1910 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1910 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1910 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1910 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1910 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1910 СПБ ЭБ at auction Heritage - November 4, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2023
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1910 СПБ ЭБ at auction AURORA - October 5, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 5, 2023
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1910 СПБ ЭБ at auction MUNZE - September 5, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date September 5, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1910 СПБ ЭБ at auction Numisbalt - July 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 22, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1910 СПБ ЭБ at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1910 СПБ ЭБ at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1910 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins and Medals - April 6, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1910 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins and Medals - April 6, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1910 СПБ ЭБ at auction Alexander - April 5, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1910 СПБ ЭБ at auction Alexander - April 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date April 5, 2023
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1910 СПБ ЭБ at auction Alexander - March 8, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1910 СПБ ЭБ at auction Alexander - March 8, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date March 8, 2023
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1910 СПБ ЭБ at auction Stack's - January 15, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1910 СПБ ЭБ at auction Stack's - January 15, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2023
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1910 СПБ ЭБ at auction New York Sale - January 12, 2023
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2023
Condition MS65 PL PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1910 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas II Coins of Russia in 1910 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins 20 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search