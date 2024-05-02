Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1910 СПБ ЭБ (Russia, Nicholas II)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 3,6 g
- Pure silver (0,0579 oz) 1,8 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 11,000,009
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1910
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction Prices (161)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1910 with mark СПБ ЭБ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1017 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)
- Agora (1)
- Alexander (7)
- ARTMAXIMUM (1)
- AURORA (18)
- Coins and Medals (2)
- Coins.ee (3)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Haljak coin auction (4)
- Heritage (8)
- Imperial Coin (12)
- Katz (18)
- Künker (1)
- Macho & Chlapovič (1)
- MS67 (9)
- MUNZE (14)
- New York Sale (4)
- Niemczyk (1)
- NIKO (4)
- Numisbalt (6)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Rare Coins (5)
- RedSquare (3)
- RND (1)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (5)
- Russiancoin (9)
- Rzeszowski DA (6)
- Savoca Numismatik (1)
- SINCONA (4)
- Stack's (2)
- Tauler & Fau (2)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
- WCN (1)
- Wójcicki (2)
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 3000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 1950 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2024
Condition PF63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2023
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MUNZE
Date September 5, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2023
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 8
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1910 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search