Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1908 СПБ ЭБ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1908 СПБ ЭБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 20 Kopeks 1908 СПБ ЭБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 3,6 g
  • Pure silver (0,0579 oz) 1,8 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 5,000,009

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1908
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction Prices (94)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1908 with mark СПБ ЭБ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 175 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 2,900. Bidding took place November 8, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Alexander (9)
  • AURORA (7)
  • Coins.ee (2)
  • COINSNET (4)
  • Denga1700 (2)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Haljak coin auction (7)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Imperial Coin (8)
  • Katz (7)
  • Künker (2)
  • MS67 (1)
  • MUNZE (5)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • NIKO (2)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numisbalt (3)
  • Numisor (1)
  • Rare Coins (7)
  • RND (1)
  • Russian Heritage (3)
  • Russiancoin (7)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • WAG (5)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
Russia 20 Kopeks 1908 СПБ ЭБ at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1908 СПБ ЭБ at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1908 СПБ ЭБ at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS63
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 4445 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1908 СПБ ЭБ at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1908 СПБ ЭБ at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition AU50
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 2040 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1908 СПБ ЭБ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1908 СПБ ЭБ at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1908 СПБ ЭБ at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1908 СПБ ЭБ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1908 СПБ ЭБ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1908 СПБ ЭБ at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1908 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1908 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1908 СПБ ЭБ at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1908 СПБ ЭБ at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1908 СПБ ЭБ at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1908 СПБ ЭБ at auction Russian Heritage - June 25, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 25, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1908 СПБ ЭБ at auction AURORA - December 21, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1908 СПБ ЭБ at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1908 СПБ ЭБ at auction Russian Heritage - September 25, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1908 СПБ ЭБ at auction Numisbalt - September 24, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1908 СПБ ЭБ at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1908 СПБ ЭБ at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1908 СПБ ЭБ at auction Denga1700 - June 18, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1908 СПБ ЭБ at auction Denga1700 - June 18, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date June 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1908 СПБ ЭБ at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1908 СПБ ЭБ at auction Russian Heritage - April 30, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1908 СПБ ЭБ at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 28, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 28, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1908 СПБ ЭБ at auction Russiancoin - March 31, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 31, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Russia 20 Kopeks 1908 СПБ ЭБ at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1908 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas II Coins of Russia in 1908 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins 20 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Category
Year
Search