20 Kopeks 1908 СПБ ЭБ (Russia, Nicholas II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 3,6 g
- Pure silver (0,0579 oz) 1,8 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 5,000,009
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1908
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction Prices (94)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1908 with mark СПБ ЭБ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 175 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 2,900. Bidding took place November 8, 2014.
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS63
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 4445 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition AU50
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 2040 RUB
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 28, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
