20 Kopeks 1908 СПБ ЭБ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1908 with mark СПБ ЭБ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 175 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 2,900. Bidding took place November 8, 2014.

Сondition PROOF (18) UNC (38) AU (11) XF (14) VF (3) No grade (10) Condition (slab) MS66 (2) MS65 (7) MS64 (3) MS63 (2) MS62 (3) MS61 (1) AU55 (2) AU53 (1) AU50 (1) XF45 (4) XF40 (2) PF67 (2) PF65 (9) PF64 (1) DETAILS (2) CAMEO (5) Service ННР (3) NGC (18) RNGA (1) PCGS (4)

