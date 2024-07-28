20 Kopeks 1907 СПБ ЭБ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1907 with mark СПБ ЭБ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33144 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,120. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (19) UNC (140) AU (52) XF (20) VF (8) No grade (26) Condition (slab) MS67 (2) MS66 (15) MS65 (26) MS64 (26) MS63 (14) MS62 (10) MS61 (2) MS60 (1) AU58 (10) AU55 (3) AU53 (4) AU50 (1) XF45 (5) XF40 (1) VF35 (1) PF66 (2) PF65 (4) PF64 (2) PF63 (2) PF62 (1) DETAILS (6) CAMEO (1) ULTRA CAMEO (2) Service NGC (62) ННР (28) PCGS (6) CGC (1) RNGA (3)

