Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1907 СПБ ЭБ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1907 СПБ ЭБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 20 Kopeks 1907 СПБ ЭБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 3,6 g
  • Pure silver (0,0579 oz) 1,8 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 20,000,009

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1907
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction Prices (266)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1907 with mark СПБ ЭБ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33144 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,120. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.

Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date July 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1907 СПБ ЭБ at auction Russiancoin - July 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1907 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1907 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
261 $
Price in auction currency 23000 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1907 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1907 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
329 $
Price in auction currency 29000 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1907 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1907 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1907 СПБ ЭБ at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1907 СПБ ЭБ at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1907 СПБ ЭБ at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1907 СПБ ЭБ at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1907 СПБ ЭБ at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1907 СПБ ЭБ at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1907 СПБ ЭБ at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1907 СПБ ЭБ at auction AURORA - May 30, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1907 СПБ ЭБ at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1907 СПБ ЭБ at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1907 СПБ ЭБ at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1907 СПБ ЭБ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1907 СПБ ЭБ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
******
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1907 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1907 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1907 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1907 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1907 СПБ ЭБ at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - March 10, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1907 СПБ ЭБ at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - March 10, 2024
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date March 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1907 СПБ ЭБ at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1907 СПБ ЭБ at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1907 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1907 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1907 СПБ ЭБ at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1907 СПБ ЭБ at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS65
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1907 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

