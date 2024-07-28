Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1907 СПБ ЭБ (Russia, Nicholas II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 3,6 g
- Pure silver (0,0579 oz) 1,8 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 20,000,009
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1907
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction Prices (266)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1907 with mark СПБ ЭБ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33144 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,120. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)
- Alexander (23)
- AURORA (40)
- Coins and Medals (8)
- Coins.ee (8)
- COINSNET (2)
- COINSTORE (2)
- Denga1700 (6)
- Empire (5)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Haljak coin auction (8)
- Heritage (2)
- Imperial Coin (33)
- Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. (1)
- Katz (18)
- Künker (1)
- Macho & Chlapovič (1)
- MS67 (8)
- MUNZE (8)
- New York Sale (2)
- Niemczyk (2)
- NIKO (1)
- Numimarket (2)
- Numisbalt (13)
- Numismatica Ferrarese (2)
- Numismatica Luciani (1)
- Numisor (4)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Rare Coins (22)
- RedSquare (4)
- RND (4)
- Russian Heritage (8)
- Russiancoin (15)
- SINCONA (3)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- Universum Coins GmbH (3)
- VL Nummus (1)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
261 $
Price in auction currency 23000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
329 $
Price in auction currency 29000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date March 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 13
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1907 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search