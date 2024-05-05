Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1906 СПБ ЭБ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1906 СПБ ЭБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 20 Kopeks 1906 СПБ ЭБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 3,6 g
  • Pure silver (0,0579 oz) 1,8 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1906
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction Prices (136)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1906 with mark СПБ ЭБ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 141 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 200,000. Bidding took place April 24, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (4)
  • AURORA (10)
  • Coins and Medals (3)
  • Coins.ee (3)
  • COINSNET (3)
  • COINSTORE (1)
  • Denga1700 (2)
  • Empire (3)
  • Haljak coin auction (6)
  • Heritage (4)
  • Imperial Coin (20)
  • Katz (14)
  • MS67 (5)
  • MUNZE (2)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • NIKO (2)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numisbalt (11)
  • Numisor (2)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Rare Coins (9)
  • RedSquare (1)
  • RND (4)
  • Russian Heritage (6)
  • Russiancoin (13)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Stack's (1)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
Russia 20 Kopeks 1906 СПБ ЭБ at auction Russian Heritage - May 5, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition MS63 RNGA
Selling price
191 $
Price in auction currency 17500 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1906 СПБ ЭБ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1906 СПБ ЭБ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
618 $
Price in auction currency 58000 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1906 СПБ ЭБ at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1906 СПБ ЭБ at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1906 СПБ ЭБ at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1906 СПБ ЭБ at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1906 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1906 СПБ ЭБ at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1906 СПБ ЭБ at auction Denga1700 - December 3, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1906 СПБ ЭБ at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1906 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1906 СПБ ЭБ at auction Russiancoin - October 12, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 12, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1906 СПБ ЭБ at auction MS67 - September 20, 2023
Seller MS67
Date September 20, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1906 СПБ ЭБ at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1906 СПБ ЭБ at auction Numisbalt - July 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1906 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1906 СПБ ЭБ at auction Numisbalt - May 14, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1906 СПБ ЭБ at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1906 СПБ ЭБ at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1906 СПБ ЭБ at auction Russiancoin - January 26, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 26, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1906 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

