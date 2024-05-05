20 Kopeks 1906 СПБ ЭБ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1906 with mark СПБ ЭБ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 141 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 200,000. Bidding took place April 24, 2019.

Сondition PROOF (22) UNC (43) AU (28) XF (13) VF (5) F (2) No grade (21) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) MS66 (1) MS65 (3) MS64 (8) MS63 (3) MS62 (11) MS61 (1) AU58 (7) AU55 (1) AU53 (1) AU50 (4) XF45 (1) XF40 (2) VF30 (1) VF25 (1) PF67 (1) PF66 (5) PF65 (4) PF64 (2) DETAILS (1) CAMEO (4) ULTRA CAMEO (4) Service RNGA (1) ННР (4) PCGS (5) NGC (28)

