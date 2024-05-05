Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1906 СПБ ЭБ (Russia, Nicholas II)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 3,6 g
- Pure silver (0,0579 oz) 1,8 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1906
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction Prices (136)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1906 with mark СПБ ЭБ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 141 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 200,000. Bidding took place April 24, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition MS63 RNGA
Selling price
191 $
Price in auction currency 17500 RUB
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
618 $
Price in auction currency 58000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Denga1700
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date September 20, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
